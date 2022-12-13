Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks
Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop. Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly. “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
TODAY.com
I met my birth son once, then he died. The man who adopted him helped me grieve
Candace Cahill is the author of the new memoir, "Goodbye Again," about losing her son twice. November is National Adoption Month. Below is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about how her birth son's adoptive father helped her grieve after his passing. I met David through his words. Handwritten...
Report card comment confounds woman for over 70 years: 'Did the teacher call me a lonely child or a lovely child?'
This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When she was a little girl, my mother had a favorite elementary school teacher whom she hasn't forgotten in over seventy years.
Fiction: Man Thought His Child Is Mentally Ill Due To Strange Midnight Noise Found Out It's The Cat Through CCTV Camera
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. The world is becoming more dangerous than ever, and parents must be on high alert for their children or wards. We've heard many heartbreaking stories about children dying mysteriously without their parents' knowledge. We live in a time when people can easily pull the trigger on innocent children without thinking twice.
My Therapist Told Me To Sleep With A Teddy Bear. I Had No Idea How Much It'd Change My Life.
"That first night ... I said out loud, 'I’ve hit an all-time low.' But something amazing started to happen over those first few weeks of sleeping with a stuffed animal."
Trouble Sleeping When You Are Not In Your Own Bed?
The simple truth is that most people don’t sleep very well when they are away from home. They get used to their own bed and environment. When things are different, they may struggle to get a good night of sleep.
I changed my daughter’s name without my wife knowing
Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow — this guy’s wife has got you beat. A woman pitched “ridiculous” names such as Hoohee, Joejie, Yabba and Buza for her child, but her husband was hell-bent on choosing something more traditional. “I’m a traditional man, I like traditional names with...
People Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories Of Realizing They Were Poor, And Wow, People Need To Be Nicer To Kids
"I was always overwhelmed by not knowing what to say after Christmas break when teachers would go around the room and ask what presents everyone got."
People Are Losing It Over This Reddit User's Story About How Easy Life Was For Their Boomer Grandparents Back In The Day, And I Don't Ever Want To Hear Someone Complain About "Lazy" Millennials Ever Again
"When Boomers try to tell you life was hard during their lives, they're not telling the truth. The minimum wage almost always supported a decent living, as intended, while they were up-and-coming."
I spent £8k on my dog – now I can’t afford Christmas for my kids… he’s like another child to me
A HEARTBROKEN mum-of-two had to tell her boys that Christmas is ruined after being slapped with a £8,317 vet's bill. Just weeks before the festivities were set to begin, Joely Eaton had to break the news to her kids that their dog needed his leg amputated. The 29-year-old chose...
Dozens of people said they would go to her book signing — they didn't. Thousands of strangers made sure that wasn't the end of the story.
Ohio writer Chelsea Banning's first book signing was mostly empty, despite dozens of RSVPs. An outpouring of support from the internet followed.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy every exhausting moment of motherhood
Today, my kids and I went to a holiday gathering. I got to hold one friend’s baby and chat with another friend who is pregnant with twins. Looking at these women’s tired faces, I couldn’t help but marvel at how recently it was me, dripping with babies, underslept and overwhelmed, trying to keep us all alive.
Comments / 0