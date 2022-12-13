ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Fiction: Man Thought His Child Is Mentally Ill Due To Strange Midnight Noise Found Out It's The Cat Through CCTV Camera

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. The world is becoming more dangerous than ever, and parents must be on high alert for their children or wards. We've heard many heartbreaking stories about children dying mysteriously without their parents' knowledge. We live in a time when people can easily pull the trigger on innocent children without thinking twice.
I changed my daughter’s name without my wife knowing

Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow — this guy’s wife has got you beat. A woman pitched “ridiculous” names such as Hoohee, Joejie, Yabba and Buza for her child, but her husband was hell-bent on choosing something more traditional. “I’m a traditional man, I like traditional names with...
Enjoy every exhausting moment of motherhood

Today, my kids and I went to a holiday gathering. I got to hold one friend’s baby and chat with another friend who is pregnant with twins. Looking at these women’s tired faces, I couldn’t help but marvel at how recently it was me, dripping with babies, underslept and overwhelmed, trying to keep us all alive.

