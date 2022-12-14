This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Who among us hasn't had an argument with a partner, family member or roommate about the right way to load the dishwasher? While it might seem easiest to just put everything where it fits, that's a recipe for leaving your plates, forks and spoons left with crust and grime. The way you choose to load your dishwasher really does have a major impact on how well your dishes get cleaned -- and there is indeed a correct method.

11 DAYS AGO