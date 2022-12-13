Read full article on original website
World Jewish Congress asks Apple, Spotify to remove Kanye West’s music from platforms over artist’s ‘appalling, unrepentant antisemitism’
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) urged music streaming platforms Apple Music and Spotify to remove rapper and fashion designer Ye’s music catalogs from their platforms due to the artist’s recent antisemitic remarks. In a letter sent to Apple and Spotify CEOs Tim Cook and Daniel Ek on Wednesday, WJC President Ronald Lauder wrote that he…
A Kanye West fan forum responded to his antisemitism with a deluge of Holocaust education
A heartening response to his horrifying interviews.
Kanye West's Honorary Degree from School of the Art Institute of Chicago Rescinded Over 'Dangerous' Comments
"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist and dangerous statements," a statement reads In 2004, Kanye West released The College Dropout. Today, he's now without his honorary degree. After weeks of antisemitic remarks, Kanye West's degree from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago — which he was presented with in 2015 — has been rescinded by the prestigious art school. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye...
Republican Jewish Group Tells Conservatives: 'Enough Is Enough' With Kanye
On Thursday, the rapper claimed that he made antisemitism "popular" and gave praise to Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' InfoWars show.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter
Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013. Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
Hitler-Loving Kanye West Sits Down With Proud Boy Founder, Tells Jews To 'Forgive' Nazi Party Leader In Latest Antisemitic Rant
Kanye West told Jewish people to forget the past, advising them to "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust in his latest bout of antisemitic spewing. To make matters worse, Ye addressed the topic while sitting down with the Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The 45-minute interview was titled Saving Ye, in which McInnes allowed the embattled rapper to discuss his views on being canceled over his antisemitic rants. Their discussion was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday.Ye — who was joined by his white supremacist and Holocaust denier buddy Nick Fuentes — doubled down on his stance. “Jewish...
Elon Musk might have kicked Kanye West off Twitter, but the Anti-Defamation League says the CEO needs ‘clear policies, not personal intervention’
Twitter’s chief Elon Musk suspended Kanye West’s account last week after the rapper known legally as Ye posted a photo of a swastika inside the Star of David. The Tesla billionaire previously chose to reinstate West’s account that was suspended for anti-Semitic remarks in October, before Musk took over the social media platform.
Van Jones Apologizes To Jewish Community For Ye’s Anti-Semitism
The CNN host is trending after commenting on the “silence” of the Black community. Van Jones is speaking up against Ye’s recent antics and anti-semitic comments. The political commentator has publicly apologized to Jewish people on behalf of the Black community. Jones opened up about his thoughts...
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
[WATCH] Kanye West Demands That Jewish People To “Forgive Hitler”
Controversial music and fashion mogul Kanye West has ordered that Jewish people forgive Adolf Hitler, the German leader from the early 1900s who was credited with human extermination of over six million Jewish people across Europe. West stood his ground when talking about his admiration for Hitler with Proud Boys...
Tim Pool raised thousands from fan payments off interview where Kanye West made antisemitic comments
Right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool earned thousands of dollars from a late November interview with Kanye West, where the rapper, now known as Ye, continued on his recent spree of antisemitic attacks on Jewish people.During the appearance, which also featured West’s 2024 far-right campaign advisers Milo Yiannopoulos and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, the hip-hop star railed against Hollywood figures and supposed “Zionist” plants in top industries conspiring against him.West eventually stormed out of the interview, when Mr Pool pushed back lightly on the rapper’s claims.That didn’t stop Mr Pool from bringing in $7,258 from Super Chat payments, a feature that...
Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
