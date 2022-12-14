Read full article on original website
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2
LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
KTVU FOX 2
California school board president resigns after 'dirty Santa' party with student
POMONA VALLEY, Calif. - The president of the Claremont Unified school board resigned his post over the weekend after allegations that high school students attended a holiday party at his home that featured alcohol, partially clothed men dressed as elves and a "dirty Santa," the Daily Bulletin reported. Steven Llanusa’s...
Diddy attorneys want woman suing him to stop using pseudonym
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed.
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
Capital One to Pay $2M to Settle Suit Accusing Bank of ‘Harassing Phone Calls’ to Debtors
Capital One will pay $2 million to settle a consumer lawsuit alleging that the bank made “frequent or harassing phone calls” to California debtors, prosecutors announced Thursday. The agreement, reached with no admission of wrongdoing on Capital One’s part, stems from a lawsuit filed by district attorney’s offices...
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles sees record breaking increase in hate crimes
LOS ANGELES — Skyrocketing hate crimes reported across LA County have some leaders concerned about the state of our city as we enter a new year. There are several agencies that keep track of hate crimes with slightly different parameters, however LA County’s Commission on Human Relations shows 786 reported hate crimes in 2021. It’s a staggering record of hatred against Asian residents, the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ community, and especially African Americans.
New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, despite underreporting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI released their new hate crimes report this week, revealing concerning trends also reflected in California and the Bay Area. KRON 4’s Stephanie Lin sat down exclusively with FBI San Francisco’s Special Agent in Charge, Robert Tripp for the FBI’s first televised interview addressing the new data. Portions of the […]
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer charged with illegally sharing intimate photos without victim’s consent
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced a Los Angeles police officer has been criminally charged in connection with the sharing of intimate photos of a person without consent. “The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be...
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
KTVU FOX 2
Forever Howard Foundation Annual Toy Giveaway
Forever Howard Foundation, a nonprofit, assists youth and uplifts communities for the Bay Area to Sacramento through various year-round initiatives. Nicole Howard, in honor of her cousin Charles "Chuck" Wesley who passed from gun violence, holds the third annual Christmas toy giveaway. The organization is in Stockton, Sacramento and various parts of the Bay Area.
foxla.com
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for raping, murdering 4 women while on GPS monitoring
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A convicted pedophile was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering four young women while on GPS monitoring. Franc Cano, 36, of Anaheim, was indicted by a grand jury on October 2, 2014 on...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
KTVU FOX 2
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
inglewoodtoday.com
It’s official Butts supreme reign enduresDotson rejected by 70 percent of voters
Across town to the north, Los Angeles officially welcomed its first woman Mayor in Karen Bass, but in the City of Inglewood James T. Butts, Jr. glorious legacy of establishing the once troubled sliver of the South Bay will endure as the Inglewood General Election certification was completed on Dec. 13th.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
NAACP alleges voter suppression over Oakland mayoral election recount cost
OAKLAND -- Black voters accused the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office Friday of voter suppression after voting officials told them to pay $21,000 per day for a recount of the Oakland mayoral election. According to the latest official results, City Council president pro tem Sheng Thao won the election by fewer than 700 votes over City Councilmember Loren Taylor in the city's ranked-choice voting system. Having Black voters who are taxpayers, elders, and on fixed incomes pay $21,000 a day "continues a pattern of voter suppression in the Black community," leaders of the Oakland chapter of...
