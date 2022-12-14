ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2

LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles sees record breaking increase in hate crimes

LOS ANGELES — Skyrocketing hate crimes reported across LA County have some leaders concerned about the state of our city as we enter a new year. There are several agencies that keep track of hate crimes with slightly different parameters, however LA County’s Commission on Human Relations shows 786 reported hate crimes in 2021. It’s a staggering record of hatred against Asian residents, the Jewish and LGBTQIA+ community, and especially African Americans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA
Forever Howard Foundation Annual Toy Giveaway

Forever Howard Foundation, a nonprofit, assists youth and uplifts communities for the Bay Area to Sacramento through various year-round initiatives. Nicole Howard, in honor of her cousin Charles "Chuck" Wesley who passed from gun violence, holds the third annual Christmas toy giveaway. The organization is in Stockton, Sacramento and various parts of the Bay Area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Proposal to move forward with police-free Oakland schools

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District is now considering a proposal to move forward with police-free schools. On Wednesday night, the board heard the introduction of the George Floyd: Phase Two implementation plan and budget. Phase One passed in 2020 and eliminated the Oakland school police department. Phase...
OAKLAND, CA
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
NAACP alleges voter suppression over Oakland mayoral election recount cost

OAKLAND -- Black voters accused the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office Friday of voter suppression after voting officials told them to pay $21,000 per day for a recount of the Oakland mayoral election. According to the latest official results, City Council president pro tem Sheng Thao won the election by fewer than 700 votes over City Councilmember Loren Taylor in the city's ranked-choice voting system. Having Black voters who are taxpayers, elders, and on fixed incomes pay $21,000 a day "continues a pattern of voter suppression in the Black community," leaders of the Oakland chapter of...
OAKLAND, CA

