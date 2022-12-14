ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Steamed: The weird and wild world of winter radiator cooking

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJgUJ_0jiGWbZ300

Once the weather snaps cold and the great old pipes in even older buildings begin to clang and rattle as hot water turns to steam, someone, somewhere inevitably tries to cook using the heat generated by their radiator. This experimental "cooking" takes many forms, the results of which are often dutifully recorded and shared online.

"The microwave broke so I'm cooking my pizza on the radiator," wrote one Reddit user, fittingly in the r/collegecooking subreddit, who attached a photograph of a small frozen pizza perched on one of the vents of his dorm room radiator.

"This is amazing," one commenter said. "Did it work?"

"Yes it worked," the pizza cook replied. "Well sort of. It thawed the pizza and it was warm enough to enjoy, but the dough was raw."

Like the aforementioned pizza, most of these radiator cooking experiments seem to ride that line between a grave risk of food poisoning and a gross-out culinary meme akin to the nauseating "spaghetti table" TikTok trend. That's likely why the act of radiator cooking has been woven throughout the raunchy and irreverent "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

In the opening scene of the Season Three episode titled "Dennis Looks Like a Registered Sex Offender," Charlie (Charlie Day) attempts to become famous by holding his breath for more than seven minutes. Mac (Rob McElhenney) videotapes this effort while Frank (Danny DeVito) stands nearby "working the chicken parts" on a hot plate. Nearby, sandwich buns are toasting on the radiator.

"Take the buns off the radiator," Frank demands before all his hard work is knocked to the floor by a flailing Charlie.

In the next season, radiator cooking resurfaces in the episode "Mac and Dennis: Manhunters." Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Charlie become obsessed with a certain kind of, uh, hard-to-source meat, which they try preparing in a variety of styles. (Human meat — they thought it was human meat!)

"I barely cooked it," Charlie exclaims as he tears into a slice. "I slapped it on the radiator to heat it up."

"That's gross," Dee responds, "but it's so good I don't care."

Through the lens of "It's Always Sunny," cooking off the radiator denotes a certain kind of Depression-era scrappiness. (The characters are nothing if not scrappy and — occasionally — depressed.) At one point, however, some envisioned the radiator as the cooking instrument of the future.

In 1885, the inventor Louis C. Rodier (sometimes miswritten throughout texts as Louis G. Rodier) was granted a patent for a "combined radiator and heating oven." According to the patent application, the invention worked like this:

In constructing a radiator, the long looks and the short loops are so arranged with reference to each other that they will leave a space for an oven. This oven, I prefer to make separate, so that it may be readily introduced in place when the radiator loops have been put together. The oven is also preferably provided with one or more shelves.

Though a patent was granted to Rodier, the idea of combining a radiator and an oven didn't appeal to many seasoned home cooks. Most already had ovens, and at the time, radiators were still relatively new. (The Bundy Loop, one of the most popular cast radiator systems, was developed by Nelson H. Bundy in 1872.) However, the idea of using a radiator as a kitchen tool didn't dissipate; it simply shifted from being used as a cooking device to a warming device.

For instance, in 1892, the American Radiator Company was established through the merger of a number of North American radiator manufacturers. By the 1920s, its advertisements were commonly found in newspapers and magazines. One such advertisement showed a sophisticated couple having dinner in their dining room while a maid retrieved plates out of a radiator warming box.

The ad copy reads: "Warm plates are ready for serving and food kept hot during the meal add much to the enjoyment of the table and help digestion. Easier to have them than not where the house is warmed by American Radiators & Ideal Broilers."

To this day, many apartments and homes built in the early 20th century still have cast iron radiators with warming boxes. Whether said boxes are operational or not is a separate question, as many homeowners have shifted to central air conditioning and heating.

Perhaps the most common modern culinary use for the radiator doesn't involve heating plates or desperate attempts to thaw frozen pizzas. Home baking pros, including Nigella Lawson, cite the radiator as a tool for proofing (or proving, depending on where you live) bread dough.

"An airing cupboard is usually a good place to leave dough to rise but dough can rise in most places (you can even leave it to rise in the refrigerator overnight) it will just take slightly longer at a lower temperature," Lawson writes. "A warm kitchen worktop, sunny windowsill or somewhere close to a radiator often works."

"Close to the radiator," as opposed to "inside the radiator," is a key distinction here; bread dough rises more evenly in an environment with a relatively stable temperature, which doesn't necessarily jive with the on-off nature of a radiator's heat. Don't get me wrong, it's possible, but as one commenter wrote on a Facebook post about radiators with warming boxes, "So the dough would either be cold as death or exploded all over the inside like a sweaty pig?"

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

This touches on a key point about the safety, or lack thereof, surrounding radiator cooking experiments. While radiators do get very hot to the touch, they only reach about 140 degrees, which is plenty hot enough for bacteria to come alive, yet still not warm enough to fully cook food. Put simply, it's kind of a recipe for food poisoning.

That said, if the nostalgia or scrappiness of radiator cooking still appeals, there are a few options. One could lay a strip of aluminum foil over a cooled radiator and use the surface to warm plates once it heats. (I'm very hesitant to recommend that you put anything on your radiator due to the fire risk, but perhaps there are those who like to live more dangerously.)

One could also look into the wide, wonderful world of warming drawers, which seem like the natural evolution of Louis C. Rodier's 1885 invention. After all, in the words of American Radiators, it could "add much to the enjoyment of the table."

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Salon

A rundown of the most absurdist candy cane flavors

For years and years, candy canes have been a comfortable, fixed component of the holiday landscape of iconic images: their brittle snap, their cling-wrap plastic exterior, their red-and-white colors indicative of their flavoring and a clear reference to Santa Claus himself. They're also multi-purpose and often not relegated merely to...
InsideHook

The Case for Bringing a Heritage Ham Home for the Holidays

You probably remember the story of the country mouse and the city mouse, but do you know the tale of the country ham and the city ham?. Country ham, sometimes confused with and even sold as prosciutto, is commonly found below the Mason-Dixon line and typically produced by dry-curing a slab of pork with salt, sugar and other spices before allowing it to hang for months as moisture is replaced by flavor. Dense, very salty and sometimes smoked for extra flavor and color, country hams are usually simmered in a sweet liquid or cooked up in a skillet before being consumed, even though the curing process basically renders them ready to eat.
INDIANA STATE
jalopyjournal.com

Featured Classifieds: 2 For 1

I haven’t featured a classified ad in a while and figured it was time, but couldn’t settle on just one. So today, I grace your ugly ass with two cars that have potential. The first is easy… Very few Detroit born cars can match the 1935 Ford roadster for beauty. Flowing lines with an art deco influence on top of one of the best early Ford suspension architectures ever? Sign me up.
thetasteedit.com

Swiss Christmas Cookies: Zimtpitten

In December, when days are cold and there’s little sunlight, Swiss families often gather together to bake cookies. It’s an important feature of Advent, the run-up to Christmas, with some families making over a dozen different varieties. In Switzerland, there isn’t a traditional Christmas meal, like turkey or...
skinnytaste.com

Veggie Stromboli with Mushroom, Spinach and Mozzarella

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This cheesy veggie stromboli is stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. It’s a little messy, so prepare to get your hands dirty!. Veggie Stromboli. Lots of you have been asking me for more meatless dishes, so I was...
agupdate.com

Italian Cookies

Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Apartment Therapy

This Gorgeous Dutch Home Uses Cheese Boards in a Way You’ve Never Seen Before

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “We fell in love with the beautiful ’30s vibe in this house,” begins Ruth, who works a few days a week as a child psychologist as well as runs a vintage shopping Instagram account with a friend, @yay.sugar.pie. “The stained glass, the wood, the old tiles in the hallway and especially the staircase. We were looking for a ’30s house in the center of the city. And when we saw this home, there was no way back!”
Salon

"True Grit" is a Christmas movie for me

My dad had just been diagnosed with stage IV melanoma when my husband, 14-year-old daughter and I flew from our home in Philadelphia to the house in Florida where my parents lived as snowbirds each winter. By the time we arrived, my dad was down 20 pounds, his trademark spark of humor gone from his eyes. It was hard to believe this was the same 76-year-old who, only weeks earlier, had been playing tennis twice a week.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

‘Full of wonder’: The best nature and animal photos of 2022 revealed

The winners of the international Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 have been unveiled, with a Russian photographer claiming first prize.Dmitry Kokh took a striking image of two polar bears peering out from a derelict cottage, on the small, remote island of Kolyuchin off the coast of Siberia.“In September ’21 we went on a long-awaited trip to Chukotka and Wrangel Island,” said Mr Kokh.“We sailed along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna, and seas full of life. One day, bad weather was expected, so our captain approached...
The Daily South

Millionaire Candy

Millionaires are a classic boxed candy available in grocery stores and drug stores across the South. The rich combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate is an enduring favorite, and the candy is fairly easy to replicate at home. This version of Millionaire Candy starts with a store-bought shortcut, skipping the...
TEXAS STATE
pethelpful.com

Farm Kitties' Custom Heated Cat House Is a Game-Changer for Winter

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you can imagine, you and your loved ones aren't the only ones seeking warmth this winter. Outdoor cats will hide in all kinds of warm places, so instead of letting them fend for themselves, @deemjee built a cozy, weather-resistant cat house for the felines on their family's property.
womansday.com

Holiday Sugar Cookies

Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
a-z-animals.com

Button Mushrooms vs. Baby Bella Mushrooms

When you think of button mushrooms and baby bella mushrooms, you likely think of two very different-looking mushrooms. However, did you know that these are both from the same species of fungus? Both go by numerous different names, leading many people to believe that they are different species. However, they are actually the same species harvested at two different stages of maturity! This key difference does impact many of their features, however, including taste, appearance, and use!
Salon

Picky eater? Research shows it could be in your DNA

This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the last 40 years, obesity has been constantly rising. This has happened despite the popularity of all kinds of diets ranging from low-carb, paleo or even ice cream based. Many scientists believe this is because cheap junk food has filled supermarket...
Epicurious

Bushwick Thirst Killer

Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 30 minutes, including syrup. A new twist on a classic but underutilized form, The Bushwick Thirst Killer is an homage to an old drink: the Japanese Thirst Killer. That historic and mostly forgotten recipe is a unique example of the style of drink known as a phosphate. Once served alongside the rickeys, egg creams, and shakes that remain icons of the classic soda fountain, phosphates combined flavored syrup, cold soda water, and sometimes fresh juice along with their namesake ingredient. Widely available again today, acid phosphate is a shelf-stable souring agent that can stand in for citrus but without all the flavors unique to those fruits.
BBC

Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future

As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy