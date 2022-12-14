Kenneth Douglas “Cookie” Cooke, 80, of Chatham died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. Born September 12, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Clarance D. Cooke and Edna Odella Jefferson Cooke. He was predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Newcomb Cooke; and an infant brother, Michael Cooke. Mr. Cooke was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam War and he was a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. He was a member of Museville Christian Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and ran the sound system. Mr. Cooke graduated from Callands High School in 1960, received his Associates Degree from Danville Community College and retired from Goodyear as a Quality System Supervisor.

