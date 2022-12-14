Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
chathamstartribune.com
Doug “Cookie” Cooke
Kenneth Douglas “Cookie” Cooke, 80, of Chatham died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. Born September 12, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Clarance D. Cooke and Edna Odella Jefferson Cooke. He was predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Newcomb Cooke; and an infant brother, Michael Cooke. Mr. Cooke was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam War and he was a member of American Legion Gretna Post 232. He was a member of Museville Christian Church where he served as deacon, treasurer, and ran the sound system. Mr. Cooke graduated from Callands High School in 1960, received his Associates Degree from Danville Community College and retired from Goodyear as a Quality System Supervisor.
chathamstartribune.com
Edith Rowland Bowler
Edith Rowland Bowler, 86, of Gretna died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gretna Health and Rehab Center. Born December 16, 1935 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Bland David Rowland and Hazel Mayhew Rowland. She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Brice Bowler; one son, Jeff Bowler; one daughter, Debra “Dee” Head; one brother, Danny “Booney” Rowland; and one great-granddaughter, Jayden Brown. Mrs. Bowler was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and she retired from Klopman Mills after 25 years of service.
WSLS
Cold but dry before our next big system
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
chathamstartribune.com
Viola Novella Brown Berger
Mrs. Viola Novella Brown Berger, 88 of Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her residence. Born August 2, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. Brown and Roena Hubbard Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlene Berger and Viola M. Martin; one son, Cheyenne Berger, Sr.; two brothers, John W. Brown, Walter L. Brown and three sisters, Betty Abbott, Virginia Witcher and Emma Hodnett.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
Mixture of rain, freezing rain expected for Thursday morning commute
ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature Thursday morning are borderline freezing, leading to a mix of rain and freezing rain for the morning commute (pictured above). While not a crippling ice storm, this could become inconvenient in some higher elevations surrounding the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. By the...
chathamstartribune.com
DCC to host multiple food distribution events
Danville Community College (DCC) is gearing up to aid regional partners in the fight against food insecurity ahead of the holidays. DCC will host two separate events, one on Dec. 17 and one on Dec. 21 in partnership with Tyson Foods and Feeding Southwest Virginia respectively. On Dec. 17, from...
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
wfxrtv.com
Icy roads cause vehicle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Icy road conditions caused a two-vehicle crash along Route 460 west in Campbell County early Friday morning, according to officials. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle in the ditch with heavy damage and another with minor damage on the median.
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade
The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
wakg.com
Car Crashes into Jackie’s on Main Street
An accident on Main Street in Danville on Wednesday afternoon caused the road to close for a short time. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle was trying to parallel park and lost control causing the car to slam into the storefront of Jackie’s, according to River City TV.
chathamstartribune.com
Teen missing again
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
