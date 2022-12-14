Nine Car GTO Collection Shows Off Ram Air IV Package

How does one even acquire this many GTOs?

One of the coolest cars ever to come out of the Pontiac factory was the GTO in 1964. However, later on in life this model took on a new moniker that cemented it in the minds of young enthusiast everywhere at the time. That name was “Judge,” an intimidating and striking word that gave the illusion of aggression and authority. Some people would be lucky to ever own one of these cars in their life but now a glorious nine of them have come up for auction.

First up on the list is a stunning white Pontiac GTO judge, a true muscle car if there ever was one. The classically curvy body lines drawn on lucre attention to the hood as well as the rear wheels which are usually the main focal points on muscle cars generally speaking. Another great car that does this really well and relies on its body color to get that job done is the bright orange GTO with some iconic performance decals.

One incredibly honorable thing to mention about this collection is that all of these cars feature of the ram air for package. Mostly built between 1969 and 1970, these nine beauties exemplify exactly what American car enthusiasts look for in a vehicle. Out of all of these cars, there is one that stands out because of its cool style and intimidating paint color, a black 1970 Pontiac GTO judge. Everything from the road presents to the general shape of each body line makes this car stand out which is pretty much the perfect way to some of this entire collection, so it’s newest owner must be up to par.

