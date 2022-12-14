Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas at the pavilion following. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.

GRAY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO