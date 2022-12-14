Read full article on original website
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 18
Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”
Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"
Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Indians make TAC debut, knock off Volunteer
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome currently under repair, played for the first time at their new stomping grounds,...
Northeast State student veteran from Mount Carmel receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College's Foundation and the school's Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a ceremony on the...
D-B rolls past Volunteer in Tribe's new gym
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their new home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome closed for repairs, played for the first time at their new stomping...
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
Sullivan County celebrates new station, Eddie Williams
A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated Friday at the newly dubbed Eddie Williams Sullivan County EMS Station. Officials celebrated the former Sullivan County Commissioner, Budget Committee chairman and County Budget and Accounts director who helped raise the funds...
Candleight Nativity Parade returning to Erwin
A community favorite is returning to Erwin for the Christmas season. Hundreds of little shepherds and angels will flow down Main Street singing traditional Christmas songs during the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade and lighting the way with candlelight for sheep and other animals as they search for the star of Bethlehem.
TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a 5:30 p.m. Pinning Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony was at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College, according to instructor...
Church news
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. A children’s Christmas pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Christmas at the pavilion following. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Roundup: Cyclones' Honeycutt picks up 200th win
BLOUNTVILLE — In the kickoff game to the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic, the Cyclones got 18 points from Jackson Hobbs and 12 from Dalton Mitchell en route to a 62-53 victory over Cloudland at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex. The win...
Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual “Fill the Box” campaign.
Last-second shot keeps Bucs reeling
As if it couldn’t get any worse for the East Tennessee State basketball team. The Bucs defended the heck out of UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember for 39 minute minutes and 58.8 seconds. They’ll remember the last 1.2 seconds for a long time.
UNC Asheville’s Pember has Bucs’ attention
All East Tennessee State’s basketball team has to do to figure out how to stop UNC Asheville is look at the box score from last year’s meeting. The Bulldogs beat ETSU 79-64 and the two main contributors to that result will be on the court when the teams meet Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Slew of talent highlights second Alpha Invitational
KINGSPORT — Holiday basketball will return to the Model City on Tuesday in the form of the second annual Alpha Invitational sponsored by Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Elite Manufacturing Services, Bank of Tennessee and Visit Kingsport. The three-day event will take place at the Tribe Athletics Complex, which is the...
ETSU and Milligan students talk mental health
It’s no secret that college students often struggle with mental health, with more than 60% of students meeting criteria for at least one mental health problem, according to the American Psychological Association. The Johnson City Press spoke with students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan University to get...
Central girls bounce back after loss to Ridgeview with victory over Union
BIG STONE GAP — No one wants to talk about must-win games in December. But with Wise Central’s loss to Ridgeview Tuesday night to open the Mountain 7 District schedule, the Lady Warriors came into Friday’s district game against district and Wise County rival Union with a must-win mentality.
