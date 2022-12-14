Read full article on original website
Red Wings dominated on special teams in 6-3 loss to Senators
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings took too many penalties Saturday and didn’t do a good enough job killing them. That’s why they have now lost a season-high five in row. The Ottawa Senators scored three power-play goals and added two shorthanded tallies in a 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana returns to practice after exiting NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Forward Jakub Vrana rejoined the Detroit Red Wings for practice Friday after finishing his stint in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The NHL and NHL Players Association said in a joint release: “The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been returned to available status and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Red Wings encouraged to see Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek practice
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings haven’t had a lot to feel good about lately, mired in a four-game skid (0-3-1) and with injuries and illnesses accumulating. But Friday was a good day. Jakub Vrana returned to practice after two months in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, and of more immediate concern, Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta skated.
Jakub Vrana: Feels ‘awesome’ to be back with Red Wings
DETROIT – Jakub Vrana was excited and relived to return to practice Friday with the Detroit Red Wings after being away from the team for two months while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. “I feel awesome and I’m so happy to be back and see the guys,” Vrana...
Red Wings hopeful Filip Hronek OK after huge hit from Ryan Reaves
Ryan Reaves’ enormous open-ice hit on Filip Hronek Wednesday sparked debate about whether it was a good, clean check or a dirty play that should warrant supplementary discipline. Reaves leveled Hronek at 3:05 of the first period in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at...
