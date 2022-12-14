ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhBc9_0jiGVLbK00

MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County.

Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90.

Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or cite drivers, but improve safety.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 9

Mary Lebica
3d ago

Stop with the profanity after stating your opinions. It invalidates your statements and shows ignorance...I know for a fact that our police officers work extremely hard for their paychecks & put their personal safety on the line every day.Show some Respect!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division warns of slippery Friday evening commute, updates plowing plans

MADISON, Wis. — Streets are expected to be slippery again for the Friday evening commute, so drivers should take it slow on their way home, Madison’s Streets Division said. With the forecast calling for scattered light snow showers before midnight, city plows will be out throughout the evening and night clearing roads. Starting in the afternoon, they’ll begin servicing salt...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont

Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
BELMONT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER, ER Was On Lockdown

We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. It is unclear if the actual shooting...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said it is believed that a man suffered a medical emergency before crashing his vehicle Monday night. The 50-year-old driver was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a pole following the medical emergency. Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the area...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy