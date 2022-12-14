State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County.

Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90.

Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or cite drivers, but improve safety.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.