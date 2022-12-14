Read full article on original website
Man upset about pizza order fires shot in argument with manager, police say
A Stroudsburg man was jailed on attempted homicide and related charges after allegedly firing a shot from a handgun during a confrontation over a fast-food order. Stroud Area Regional police say they were called for the incident at 8:42 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.
Four arrested in Hazle Township Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested four women at three separate times for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP on Tuesday, December 13, around 3:17 p.m., state troopers were called to Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Township for reports of retail […]
Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment
Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
Contractor accused of bilking homeowner
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft
Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
Minersville and Port Carbon Police Drug Investigation "Operation Ice Out" Leads to Eight Facing Charges
A drug investigation in Minersville and Port Carbon led to the arrest of 8 people and the seizure of thousands of dollars in drugs. "Operation Ice Out" was a several month-long drug investigation between the Minersville Police and Port Carbon Police into the sale of various drugs in both boroughs.
82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
Suspicious Activity Call in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
The Ashland Police Department made an arrest Tuesday evening after a report of suspicious activity at the borough's Dollar General. According to the Borough Police Officer Daniel Weikel, on Tuesday, around 6:30pm, he was called to the store for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that there...
Shenandoah Police Attempting to Identify Individual Who Vandalized Memorial
The Shenandoah Police Department is attempting to identify a person allegedly involved with the vandalism of a memorial in the borough. On Wednesday, borough police posted the photo of a person they say damaged the Miner's Memorial on November 10th, 2022. They also posted photos of the damaged concrete on the memorial.
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession
Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
Suspect Pulled Gun At Quakertown Farmers' Market, Police Say
Things took a turn for the worse at the Quakertown Farmers Market over the weekend when a man threatened shoppers with a pistol, authorities say. Richland Township police say they were called to the market at 201 Station Road just before 1 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a reported road rage incident in the parking lot.
Woman, coworker hurt in workplace parking lot shooting, police say
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
899 Bags Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Group, Including Mass. Man During PA Traffic Stop
A Massuchesetts man, a woman, and two men from Pennsylvania were arrested after a traffic stop led police to discover hundreds of packets of fentanyl and cocaine among other illicit items. Officers pulled over the group's vehicle in the 300 block of New Holland Avenue in Lancaster City on Monday,...
Police: Woman, co-worker shot by ex-boyfriend who turned gun on himself in Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend shot his former girlfriend and her co-worker in the parking lot of a Berks County healthcare facility before turning the gun on himself. Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department were called to the Berks Center For Digestive Health on Reed Avenue around...
Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police
A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
Laser pointer leads police to 10 grams of methamphetamine
Sunbury, Pa. — When a laser pointer flashed into a police cruiser from another car, officers pulled the driver over and discovered she had drugs, according to charges. When Officer Trey Kurtz approached the vehicle, he identified the front passenger as Rick Richardo. Police learned Richardo had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the affidavit. When asked to step out of the vehicle, a metal pipe fell off...
