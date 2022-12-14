ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Four arrested in Hazle Township Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested four women at three separate times for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP on Tuesday, December 13, around 3:17 p.m., state troopers were called to Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Township for reports of retail […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment

Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor accused of bilking homeowner

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft

Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Police Attempting to Identify Individual Who Vandalized Memorial

The Shenandoah Police Department is attempting to identify a person allegedly involved with the vandalism of a memorial in the borough. On Wednesday, borough police posted the photo of a person they say damaged the Miner's Memorial on November 10th, 2022. They also posted photos of the damaged concrete on the memorial.
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession

Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
nbc24.com

Woman, coworker hurt in workplace parking lot shooting, police say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
WYOMISSING, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. daycare worker charged with assaulting toddler: police

A worker at an Easton daycare program is accused of roughly handling a toddler, according to police. The worker at the program at the Third Street Alliance for Women and Children tried to force feed a 17-month-old girl, yanked her by the arm from her chair, then slammed her down on her rear end twice, police said.
EASTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Laser pointer leads police to 10 grams of methamphetamine

Sunbury, Pa. — When a laser pointer flashed into a police cruiser from another car, officers pulled the driver over and discovered she had drugs, according to charges. When Officer Trey Kurtz approached the vehicle, he identified the front passenger as Rick Richardo. Police learned Richardo had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the affidavit. When asked to step out of the vehicle, a metal pipe fell off...
SUNBURY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy