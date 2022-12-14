ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Nebraska learns that you don't stir up Keyontae Johnson

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 71, Nebraska 56. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dominated Nebraska, 71-56, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Center, but the Wildcats pulled away in the first half when some friendly chirping from the Nebraska bench caught Keyontae Johnson's attention. After a slow start, Johnson drained that 3-pointer in front of the NU bench on his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds. Apparently, it's a mistake to get Mr. Johnson's attention.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Live Updates: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Kansas State and Nebraska renew their rivalry tonight at 6 o'clock at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kansas State won the last meeting against the Huskers in Lincoln last season, 67-58. EXPECTED STARTERS FOR KANSAS STATE:. -Markquis Nowell. -Cam...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 71, Nebraska 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There was a time when the Kansas City Kings called Kemper Arena home in the stockyards near downtown. A forward by the name of Eddie Johnson was all about getting buckets for the Kings. The king bucket-getter Saturday night at T-Mobile Center in Kansas State’s...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Quarterback Avery Johnson rockets up the latest 247Sports recruiting rankings

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The latest edition of the 247Sports recruiting rankings were released this week, with Kansas State recruiting commitment Avery Johnson shooting up through the rankings to No. 41 overall in the 2023 class. The quarterback from Maize (Kan.) High School is the highest-ranked K-State recruiting in the 247Sports era and third overall. Still, as Fitz points out, recruiting evaluations are much more thorough now, and Johnson deserves to be the highest four-star QB in the nation, sitting just nine spots out of the 32-player five-star ranks.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Get the firewood: Worst of winter (so far) on way

The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter. AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill

BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
WASHINGTON, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy