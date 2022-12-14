Read full article on original website
Hoops Walk & Talk: Nebraska learns that you don't stir up Keyontae Johnson
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 71, Nebraska 56. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dominated Nebraska, 71-56, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Center, but the Wildcats pulled away in the first half when some friendly chirping from the Nebraska bench caught Keyontae Johnson's attention. After a slow start, Johnson drained that 3-pointer in front of the NU bench on his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds. Apparently, it's a mistake to get Mr. Johnson's attention.
Daily Delivery: Quarterback Avery Johnson rockets up the latest 247Sports recruiting rankings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The latest edition of the 247Sports recruiting rankings were released this week, with Kansas State recruiting commitment Avery Johnson shooting up through the rankings to No. 41 overall in the 2023 class. The quarterback from Maize (Kan.) High School is the highest-ranked K-State recruiting in the 247Sports era and third overall. Still, as Fitz points out, recruiting evaluations are much more thorough now, and Johnson deserves to be the highest four-star QB in the nation, sitting just nine spots out of the 32-player five-star ranks.
Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
Nearly 500 academic and research buildings at public universities in Kansas need $1.2 billion in maintenance to earn a "B+" grade denoting "good repair." The post Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
Get the firewood: Worst of winter (so far) on way
The last cold front to move through Emporia brought helpful rain. The next one could be icier and more bitter. AccuWeather warned Wednesday that the coldest holiday season in years is on the way to much of the country next week, with temperatures “up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below late-December averages in parts of the country.”
Surprise Surprise, Indigenous Water Protectors Have Been Proven Right Again
In 2016, Indigenous activists known as water protectors protested the Dakota Access Pipeline, which was slated to cut through Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The water protectors argued that inevitable oil spills from the pipeline would poison the land’s water supply, and now a massive oil spill in Kansas has proven them right … again.
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
Second dam installed at scene of Kansas pipeline spill
BEATRICE - TC Energy crews have built a second earthen underflow dam to provide structural relief to the earthen underflow dam that was constructed last week. That follows the spill of oil from the Keystone pipeline northeast of Washington, Kansas. Environmental Protection Agency officials say there have been no additional oil impacts or oil migrations in recent days.
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move control of the Kansas Highway Patrol from the governor’s office to the state attorney general’s office. Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the Republican proposal is “a...
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
‘Get your grub on!’: Fire Station Doghouse Diner open for business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Oakland gourmet hot dog restaurant is expanding to a new corner of Topeka on Thursday. Fire Station Doghouse has opened up a new location in South Topeka as the Fire Station Doghouse Diner. Along with offering the classics dogs available at their original spot, the diner has a plethora of new […]
