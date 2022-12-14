GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The latest edition of the 247Sports recruiting rankings were released this week, with Kansas State recruiting commitment Avery Johnson shooting up through the rankings to No. 41 overall in the 2023 class. The quarterback from Maize (Kan.) High School is the highest-ranked K-State recruiting in the 247Sports era and third overall. Still, as Fitz points out, recruiting evaluations are much more thorough now, and Johnson deserves to be the highest four-star QB in the nation, sitting just nine spots out of the 32-player five-star ranks.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO