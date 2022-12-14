Read full article on original website
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ibaka is dealing with an illness but is expected to play on Saturday after being listed as probable. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
Eugene Omoruyi starting for Thunder Saturday in place of sick Josh Giddey
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi will start Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder are a bit shorthanded on Saturday, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, among others, are sidelined due to various ailments. Now, it'll be Omoruyi who draws his first career start Saturday night.
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Saturday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will start Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Sochan has been coming off the bench as he recovered from a thigh contusion. However, he is officially ready to resume his prior role and start in the frontcourt. Keita Bates-Diop is heading to the bench in a corresponding move.
