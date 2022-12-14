ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Furkan Korkmaz (illness) probable for 76ers on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is dealing with an illness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) probable on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Ibaka is dealing with an illness but is expected to play on Saturday after being listed as probable. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play for Miami Saturday evening

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable due to left knee injury management. Now, he has officially been cleared to take the court this weekend. Our models project Oladipo for 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (ankle) available Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is available to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It seems as though Adebayo's absence will be limited to just the one game. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been upgraded to available despite a sprained left ankle.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Eugene Omoruyi starting for Thunder Saturday in place of sick Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi will start Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder are a bit shorthanded on Saturday, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, among others, are sidelined due to various ailments. Now, it'll be Omoruyi who draws his first career start Saturday night.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Saturday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will start Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Sochan has been coming off the bench as he recovered from a thigh contusion. However, he is officially ready to resume his prior role and start in the frontcourt. Keita Bates-Diop is heading to the bench in a corresponding move.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

