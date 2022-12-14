Read full article on original website
WGME
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
themainewire.com
Open Investigation: Assault Charges Filed in Bangor High School Beating: Bangor PD
The Bangor Police Department said Thursday assault charges have been filed against a Bangor High School student who assaulted another student on school grounds in October and the attack is still under investigation. A Bangor PD spokesman declined to say whether the assault was being investigated as a hate crime...
WPFO
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
NECN
‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Wanted for Maine Killing Arrested
Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston last weekend. Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested early Thursday morning at an address on Allen Pond Road in Greene,...
wabi.tv
Man at center of manhunt following murder of Lewiston woman arrested
LEWISTON- Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing a woman at a Lewiston apartment has been arrested. Authorities say 40-year-old Eddie Massie is accused of killing 25-year-old Lacresha Howard. On Sunday, the body of a woman, later identified as Howard, was found in a hallway of a building on...
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
WMTW
Lewiston murder suspect captured in Greene after three-day manhunt
GREENE, Maine — The Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at 154 Allen Pond Road in Greene late Wednesday night. During a search of the property, they located Eddie Massie, 40, and arrested him on an outstanding murder warrant. He was wanted in connection with the...
WMTW
Tractor-trailer rollover in Greene shuts down area roads
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — Multiple roads in Androscoggin County are closed Friday night due to weather-related crashes, including one involving a tractor-trailer. In Greene, a tractor-trailer flipped over onto its side and slid after losing control on Sawyer Road. Nobody was hurt in the rollover, but traffic is shut...
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
WMTW
Gun, hatchet found in carry-on bag at Maine airport
The Transportation and Security Administration says they found a homemade gun and a hatchet in a man’s carry-on bag at the Portland International Jetport on Wednesday. Officials said Portland Police responded and confiscated the gun. There were no reported charges as of Thursday. A spokesperson for TSA said this...
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
WMTW
Heavy snowfall makes for dangerous driving conditions, utility pole collisions
AUBURN, Maine — Central Maine power crews and police officers responded to a utility pole collision on Minot Avenue in Auburn on Friday night. In a lengthy process, workers brought in a new pole and braced it against the broken one to keep the electrical wires up. No one...
Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous
Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son
After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Stillwater Bridge closure Thursday night in Old Town
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town Thursday night. The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Friday. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
