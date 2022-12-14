Read full article on original website
Related
Last-minute gifts for the holidays
The TCL smartphone, Roku Express, Pacman, NFL Blitz, Enduro headphones and a Candy Club online subscription are perfect last minute Holiday gifts available for purchase.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Idaho murders: Surveillance image appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings
Surveillance images appear to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Pennsylvania woman embezzled nearly $600k from school for family vacations, IVF treatment: DA
Katherine Paprocka, 36, allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars while working as a senior administrator at Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton, Pennsylvania.
4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property
Four armed suspects broke into a Washington, D.C., residence, claimed to be FBI agents, and stole approximately $20,000 worth of property, police said.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: ‘Scream into an empty room’
Conservative Twitter accounts ridiculed former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after Elon Musk temporarily suspended his Twitter account on Thursday.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Leilani Simon allegedly beat toddler son Quinton Simon to death: prosecutors
Quinton Simon's mom has been indicted for murder and other charges for assaulting the toddler with an unknown object, then discarding his remains in a trailer park dumpster.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
TUCKER CARLSON: Goodbye, Adam Kinzinger... an example of what a man can be when he stops trying to be a man
Fox News host Tucker Carlson roasts Rep. Adam Kinzinger ahead of his departure from Congress, saying the congressman has demonstrated democracy by narcissism.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Fox News
903K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0