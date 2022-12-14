Want to improve health outcomes for Northeast Ohio's refugees? It's about access and mentorship, advocate says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
Related
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
ideastream.org
MetroHealth, DigitalC plan to expand connectivity initiative to bridge the digital divide
MetroHealth’s Digital Connectivity Initiative will expand to serve six additional Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority complexes through its Connected Care Cleveland initiative . The services will be similar to that of the Digital Connectivity Initiative by providing residents with a year-long subsidized internet service, access to laptops and computers and...
ideastream.org
'Connecting The Dots' series looks at how immigrants face health disparities
When health experts and researchers seek to examine the most vulnerable populations in this country they often land on immigrant populations. Research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows that immigrant families often forgo needed health care and social services because they fear interactions with public agencies. There are also...
Cuyahoga County, most of Northeast Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for third week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most Northast Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the third week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit were among the counties classified as...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cuyahoga County tops 200 homicides for the third consecutive year, for first time in 40 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will top 200 homicides for the third straight year, something that officials say hasn’t happened in 40 years. What appears to set this year apart is the way victims are dying: They suffer from much more violence. “Deaths due to gun violence are...
Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
cleveland19.com
2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday against The MetroHealth System, The MetroHealth Board of Trustees, Board Chair Vanessa L. Whiting and Vice Chair J.B. Silvers and all current members of the Board, according to a press release from the law firm representing Dr. Boutros.
clevelandurbannews.com
Women's March Cleveland, Black activists say Black Cleveland women and activists were left out of discussions on abortion ballot initiative in Ohio by groups like Planned-Parenthood out of Columbus and Pro Choice Ohio that routinely subordinate Blacks
Photo by photographer David Petkiewicz of Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspaper. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email:editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Women's March Cleveland and several other Black led Cleveland activist groups are complaining that a...
Handy Map Shows In Cleveland, as Elsewhere, Suburbs and Exurbs are Driving Carbon Emissions
Bigger houses, longer commutes and sprawl are, it turns out, bad for the environment
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio museums continue to evolve to welcome visitors back inside
The holidays are often a busy time for museums and cultural attractions with kids out of school and people taking time off from work. For some, museums trips are a seasonal tradition too. “I'm a sucker for the outdoor lights at our museums and botanical gardens across the state,” said...
cleveland19.com
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program. EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time. Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to...
ideastream.org
MetroHealth board member defends former CEO, resigns over Boutros bonus scandal
Terry Monnolly, co-founder of DiGioia-Suburban Excavating in North Royalton, has resigned from the MetroHealth board amid the controversy surrounding the firing of former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. Boutros was fired in November in a dispute over $1.9 million in bonuses the hospital says Boutros awarded himself without their knowledge. Boutros...
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
geauganews.com
Routine Nursing Simulation Exercise Takes Dramatic Turn
PRIME Example of New Collaboration between Kent State Geauga & Berkshire Schools. The keyword is collaboration. At the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, a new educational partnership between Kent State University and Geauga County’s Berkshire Local School District took shape with the opening of the new pre-K-12th-grade Berkshire school building on the Kent State Geauga campus in Burton. Effectively creating shared resources and enhanced learning opportunities for all students along life’s timeline, PRIME (Partners in Rural Innovative Models of Education) is the guiding principle behind the innovative K‐16 approach toward education in Geauga County.
newsnet5
Unbreakable brotherly bond: Brothers beat same rare form of esophageal cancer, recover at Cleveland Clinic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jeff and Gary Foster have been side by side for as long as they can remember. The Girard, Ohio siblings were born less than twelve months apart. Having a brother they say—is like having a built-in best friend. It's someone you can always lean on.
Comments / 1