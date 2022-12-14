Cleveland Orchestra announces program, ticket details of 2023 MLK, Jr. Celebration Concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio – You would be hard pressed to find when Edwins founder Brandon Chrostowski sleeps. The restaurateur and founder of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland’s Shaker Square divides his time as best he can: He runs the restaurant and second-chance life-skills center where workers who previously were incarcerated can learn about the art of cooking and serving at a fine-dining restaurant. He recently launched a culinary arts and hospitality training program at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. He travels and speaks, waving the flag for Edwins’ mission.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO