Cleveland Orchestra announces program, ticket details of 2023 MLK, Jr. Celebration Concert

Chagrin Cinemas property sold, theater to close after 30+ year run
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Chagrin Cinemas will close at the end of January, ending a 33-year run in the village. The Golf Dome, an indoor driving range and miniature golf course that operates next door, recently sold the portion of the property that includes the theater, Cleveland Cinemas president and founder Jon Forman wrote in an email on Thursday. He also said the buyer plans to redevelop the movie theater into a different business.
Edwins’ Chrostowski lands keynote address at prestigious dinner, plans trip to Kyiv
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You would be hard pressed to find when Edwins founder Brandon Chrostowski sleeps. The restaurateur and founder of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland’s Shaker Square divides his time as best he can: He runs the restaurant and second-chance life-skills center where workers who previously were incarcerated can learn about the art of cooking and serving at a fine-dining restaurant. He recently launched a culinary arts and hospitality training program at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. He travels and speaks, waving the flag for Edwins’ mission.
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
Bill Hixson has been Cleveland’s “Mr. Christmas” for more than 60 years
For most of his 93 years, Bill Hixson has had an all-consuming habit. And it’s the best kind to have and to share. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
After a year aboard with transitional government, Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Josie Moore resigns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving a little over a year on City Council, and with another year still left on the half-term, Josie Moore abruptly resigned her seat Friday (Dec. 16). “I’ve done a lot of reflection on how this year developed -- how our new council started, and...
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District provided thousands of additional discounts to customers this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is urging its customers to take advantage of programs that will lower their sewer bills – and at the same time it’s calling on the federal government to do more to help low-income water customers. The district wants...
No. 2 Lutheran East overpowers No. 17 CVCA and Darryn Peterson’s 28 points: Scholastic Play By Play Classic roundup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven games into the season, Lutheran East’s biggest concern could be that it has not played many close games. Sam Liggins is sure that will soon happen to his boys basketball team.
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks: Live updates as Cleveland plays 2nd night of back to back
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers take on the Dallas Mavericks for the second time in four days on Saturday. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 8 p.m. EST. Both teams are on the second night of a back to back.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
Nothing reinforced my love for Cleveland quite like taking a break from it: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the past year, I’ve spent stretches of time living away from Cleveland, and there are a few things I’ve grown to appreciate and believe deserve a lot more hype. “Cleveland, this is for you!” -- in my best possible Lebron impersonation. I love...
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
Cleveland Cavaliers rally from behind again, stun Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks in overtime, 100-99
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Another night, another comeback. The Cleveland Cavaliers used a late-game rally to stun the short-handed Dallas Mavericks in overtime Saturday night, 100-99. It’s the second straight come-from-behind win to open this homestand. The Cavs are now 5-0 in OT games.
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Fenway Bowl 2022: Watch Cincinnati vs. Louisville live for free (12/17/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Schools separated by just more than 100 miles will meet in the 2022 Fenway Bowl on Saturday morning as Cincinnati faces Louisville. Kickoff from Boston is at 11 a.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE...
