ComicBook
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her contract earlier this week following reports of WWE being unhappy with content that Rose was posting on her subscription-based platform. Rose was said to be caught off guard by the firing, but has remained in good spirits thanks to a wave of support from numerous names across the professional wrestling landscape. Stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin showed loved on social media while AEW stars Saraya and Maria Kanellis gave their respect as well.
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
ComicBook
Full Spoilers Revealed for WWE's SmackDown Christmas Episode
WWE set up some big matches on last night's SmackDown that will play out over the next two weeks, and since they ended up taping one of those episodes after last night's show, we now have full spoilers on what to expect next week. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and the Gauntlet Match set to determine SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's next challenger, so if you want to go in without spoilers you've been warned.
ComicBook
Damage CTRL Retains WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Help From Mystery Star
WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.
ComicBook
One of Roman Reigns' Top Challengers Teases Return From Injury
Drew McIntyre has been out of action following a ruptured eardrum he suffered during Survivor Series WarGames, This resulted in him missing the chance to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships last week, but "The Scottish Warrior" has already indicated he won't be gone for much longer. He delivered a message to The Bump this week, stating, "I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can't right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know if Drew McIntyre's not at work, there's a reason, but I can tell you all I'll be back very very soon. There's a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season, and I'm not going to miss that."
ComicBook
WOW Women of Wrestling Crowns Tag Team Champions
Last week David McLane teased the anticpated Tag Team Championships match between Miami's Sweet Heat and The Tonga Twins, and now we know who sits atop the Tag Team division. Sweet Heat came out strong but the Tonga Twins would even things up with stellar teamwork. Unfortunately, Lana Starr and Penelope Pink would intervene and give Sweet Heat a chance to capitalize, and that they did, rolling up the Tonga Twins for the 3-count and the win. Miami's Sweet Heat are now your WOW Tag Team Champions (via Cagematch.net).
ComicBook
Report Says WWE's Offer to Sasha Banks Wasn't 'Close' to Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair Deals
It seems that Mercedes Varnado is indeed heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom at the top of 2023, and recent reports had stated that Varnado's release from WWE was final as of when she changed her social handles to her real name from Sasha Banks. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on negotiations between Varnado and WWE, and it states that Varnado was seeking a deal on par with Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch's, but sources say that "she wasn't offered numbers close to that". As for the reason, those sources say "she's not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years."
ComicBook
Chris Jericho's Backstage Role in Major AEW Dynamite Upset Revealed
The professional wrestling world stood still on Wednesday. During the annually eventful AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, a televised special that has produced moments like Sting's debut and Kenny Omega's world title victory, relative unknown Action Andretti scored a decisive pinfall victory over Chris Jericho. Jericho was coming off losing his Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle and declared in a backstage segment that he was seeking a "tune-up match" against a "jobber." That jobber proved to be a much bigger test than Jericho anticipated, as Andretti held his own throughout the contest and slowly won over the Texas crowd in the lead up to his 1-2-3.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals John Cena Will Face Roman Reigns on SmackDown
WWE saved the best reveal for last during tonight's SmackDown, and it was quite the Christmas gift for fans. After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline revealed that Reigns would be teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing to finally rid Zayn of Owens, John Cena appeared on the video screen. He then said he got a text from Owens that brought up Cena's current streak of having at least one match for the past 20 years, but he hadn't had one in 2022, breaking the streak. That's when Cena revealed he would be keeping that streak alive and would be KO's partner next week on SmackDown.
ComicBook
Miro Breaks Silence on His AEW Absence
All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the injury bug for the majority of 2022, but some of its absent stars have sat on the sidelines while being perfectly healthy. This is most evident with Miro, the former AEW TNT Champion who has not been seen on AEW programming since September. Miro's last match came at AEW All Out, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. Reports have since circulated that Miro's lack of TV time is due to there not being anything for him creatively, at least nothing that he is particularly interested in. Miro was reportedly pitched an angle that would have run up until AEW Full Gear, but he ultimately turned it down.
ComicBook
Major Update on Sasha Banks' Potential Future in WWE, New Japan and AEW
Sasha Banks' future in the world of pro wrestling has been a mystery ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May over a creative dispute. Since then numerous reports and rumors have popped up online — ranging from Banks being granted her release to her still being under WWE contract to WWE trying to negotiate her and Naomi to come back to negotiations breaking down over Banks' new asking price. Both Banks and WWE officials has remained quiet about the matter the entire time and she has consistently remained on WWE's official roster page. However, Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Fightful Select on Thursday that potentially clears things up.
