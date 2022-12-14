All Elite Wrestling has been plagued by the injury bug for the majority of 2022, but some of its absent stars have sat on the sidelines while being perfectly healthy. This is most evident with Miro, the former AEW TNT Champion who has not been seen on AEW programming since September. Miro's last match came at AEW All Out, where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black. Reports have since circulated that Miro's lack of TV time is due to there not being anything for him creatively, at least nothing that he is particularly interested in. Miro was reportedly pitched an angle that would have run up until AEW Full Gear, but he ultimately turned it down.

