WLTX.com
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Ars Technica
Amid pathetic uptake, FDA green lights confusing COVID vaccine update for kids <5
The Food and Drug Administration has greenlit updated COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under the age of 5, but the change to the authorized vaccination regimens is far from straightforward. This may further hamstring efforts to vaccinate the youngest Americans, which are already off to an abysmal start. After months...
MedicalXpress
Explosion in US adolescent overdoses, mainly fentanyl
Drug overdoses among people aged 10 to 18 more than doubled in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study released Thursday by health authorities, who warned in particular of the risks of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. The average monthly rate of overdose among adolescents increased by...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
msn.com
Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much
(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
CNBC
CDC encourages people to wear masks to help prevent spread of Covid, flu and RSV over the holidays
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said wearing a mask is an everyday precaution that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus. Flu and respiratory syncytial virus are circulating at high levels at the same time Covid is picking up, straining hospital emergency departments.
CDC director urges vaccination amid record high reports of flu, RSV
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned of extremely high levels of respiratory illness in the U.S. on Monday, particularly flu hospitalizations, and made another call for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations. In a briefing, Walensky said the U.S. is seeing elevated levels of COVID-19, […]
NBC Miami
UK Health Officials Warn Parents to Be Alert After 6 Child Deaths Linked to Strep A Infections
Health officials in the U.K. are warning parents to be alert after a recent spate of severe Strep A infections resulted in the deaths of at least six children. Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin which can sometimes cause scarlet fever.
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
The Jynneos smallpox vaccine offers strong protection against mpox infection after one or two doses, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
MedicalXpress
Researchers call for mandatory emissions reporting from US health care organizations
As climate change continues to impact our world, more industries are looking for solutions to lower carbon emissions, and the health care system is no exception. In a new Sounding Board published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions propose strategies to advance the industry into a net-zero emissions future, beginning with mandatory emissions reporting from U.S. health care organizations.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
China dumping its draconian ‘zero COVID’ policy could come at the huge cost of rampant infections: ‘This will spread like wildfire’
The end result could be “hundreds of millions” of infected Chinese, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds
Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
Repeat Vaccinations and Immune Exhaustion: A Possible But Unlikely Link
When Covid vaccine booster shots were proposed last year, people debated their practicality and risk-benefit ratio, especially among the younger populations. Every vaccine shot has side effects and risks, which must not outweigh their protective benefits.
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
