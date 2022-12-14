Read full article on original website
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Serena Williams’ sister Sabrina suffers family tragedy with ‘no support’ amid King Richard’s crumbling home drama
King Richard’s grandson took his own life in February, but he won’t be there to support his daughter on her first Christmas without him. The eldest daughter of "King Richard" Williams is just glad to be here at the end of 2022 and celebrating Christmas, as she never thought she’d make it this far.
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
GMA fans accuse Robin Roberts of ‘gaslighting’ Amy Robach and TJ Holmes and ‘not acknowledging cheating scandal’
ROBIN Roberts has been accused by fans of "gaslighting" her Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after their alleged affair was uncovered. The disappointed fan left a comment on Robbins' Instagram on Thursday after the journalist shared her last Glam Fam segment of the year. "I couldn't...
Doctor Who Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor
The BBC has revealed the first official look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The BBC announced Gatwa as the new lead actor in Doctor Who ahead of Jodie Whittaker's exit as the Thirteenth Doctor. The BBC then surprised fans by reintroducing David Tennant as the Doctor for the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa will appear in those specials as well and will take over as the Doctor officially for the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who, which is filming now. He'll be joined by a new companion named Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. Fans can also get the first look at her below.
