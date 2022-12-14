Tampa World Cup fans cheer on Argentina and Messi, in semifinals

Cheering soccer fans, some standing shoulder to shoulder in a crowded room, celebrated as Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 during a watch party at Loretta’s Brunch restaurant in Tampa on Tuesday. Argentina moves on to represent Latin America in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar’s final match on Sunday.

Fans of professional soccer player Lionel Messi and Argentina have been gathering at Loretta’s Brunch, a family-owned Argentinian restaurant, for watch parties during World Cup matches.

“We opened the business three months ago and I’m proud to host the Tampa community. We are Argentinan but fans from countries including Mexico, Colombia and others

]]>