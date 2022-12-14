Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Related
New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Easton Woman and Son Charged With Embezzlement
PROVIDENCE — A South Easton woman and her son are being charged with a federal criminal complaint after authorities say the pair committed fraud and embezzled money from a Pawtucket dermatologist's office. The U.S. Department of Justice says 66-year-old Tianna Keller, a former office manager, allegedly used her position...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash
REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft
MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
Neo-Nazis Protest at Fall River Library Drag Queen Story Time Amid Rise in Hate Crimes
FALL RIVER — A neo-Nazi protest outside the Fall River Public Library during a Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday drew the ire of the city's mayor, amid a rise in hate crimes reported in Massachusetts. In what Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called "a tense situation" in...
Fall River School Bus Sinks into Water Main Hole
FALL RIVER — A water main break in the city of Fall River on Friday morning resulted in a school bus sinking into a hole in the pavement with students on board. City officials posted about the water issue just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, stating that a main break at Oak Grove Avenue and New Boston Road is causing road closures and delays in the area.
Two Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Workers Injured in Lakeville Crash
LAKEVILLE — A crash on Rt. 140 in Lakeville on Monday evening resulted in two Bristol County Sheriff's Office employees being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the town's fire department. The Lakeville Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday night that department members responded to a...
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
Berkley PD Calls on The Grinch to Help with Their Holiday PSA
A sneaky individual with green fur wearing a Santa costume was spotted in Berkley on Monday attempting to break in to vehicles and steal packages from doorsteps, and it was all caught on camera. The antics lead to the arrest of the notorious Grinch by the Berkley Police Department. He...
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Fall River Man Allegedly Shot And Killed Fiancee’s Father, Himself
FALL RIVER — The Fall River man authorities believe shot and killed his fiancée's father and injured two other family members before fatally shooting himself early Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher Jean Baptiste. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said police received a 911 call at...
New Bedford Philanthropist and Businessman Ray Dellecese Passes Away
It seems like I'm losing friends at a faster rate than before. Sue Dellecese, co-owner of Cottage Street Motors, called me to say that her partner and loving husband, Raymond Dellecese, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9 at the age of 71. I was caught completely off guard. It...
Dartmouth Black Lab Astro Continues to Live Her Best Life
A while back, I told you about my granddog Astro, the Black Lab my son Steve and his now wife Erica adopted two years ago while living in Arizona. When Steve and Erica decided to move east about a year and a half ago, there was nothing traditional about the move. Instead of a U-Haul trailer, "the kids" rented a 30-foot recreational vehicle, loaded what possessions they planned to keep underneath, and hit the open road.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0