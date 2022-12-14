ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Convicted of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of murdering 37-year-old Joseph Tavares outside a Dartmouth hotel in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Rose of first degree murder on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Easton Woman and Son Charged With Embezzlement

PROVIDENCE — A South Easton woman and her son are being charged with a federal criminal complaint after authorities say the pair committed fraud and embezzled money from a Pawtucket dermatologist's office. The U.S. Department of Justice says 66-year-old Tianna Keller, a former office manager, allegedly used her position...
PAWTUCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash

REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
REHOBOTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft

MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
PLYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires

BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River School Bus Sinks into Water Main Hole

FALL RIVER — A water main break in the city of Fall River on Friday morning resulted in a school bus sinking into a hole in the pavement with students on board. City officials posted about the water issue just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, stating that a main break at Oak Grove Avenue and New Boston Road is causing road closures and delays in the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
SMITHFIELD, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Black Lab Astro Continues to Live Her Best Life

A while back, I told you about my granddog Astro, the Black Lab my son Steve and his now wife Erica adopted two years ago while living in Arizona. When Steve and Erica decided to move east about a year and a half ago, there was nothing traditional about the move. Instead of a U-Haul trailer, "the kids" rented a 30-foot recreational vehicle, loaded what possessions they planned to keep underneath, and hit the open road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy