Washington State

Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, sentencing three men who forged an early alliance with a leader of the scheme before the FBI broke it up in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete...
Bird flu reported in commercial flock in Washington state

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A commercial case of bird flu has been reported for the first time this year in Washington. The State Department of Agriculture said the producer, who has not been identified, reported sudden chicken deaths in one of their barns last week. Samples taken from the...
