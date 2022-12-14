Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
CBS 58
Bingo is back: What to expect as the old favorite returns to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
mediamilwaukee.com
Car Theft is Increasingly Common in Milwaukee Region
Sarah Deschane went to sleep on Oct. 20 with her green Kia Soul 15 feet from her sliding glass door. The next morning, she glanced outside her window and saw glass all over the parking lot, only to discover that her vehicle was gone. She immediately called the police. The...
radiomilwaukee.org
Milwaukee Athletic Club gets a $70 million renovation
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we check back for an update on another building we previously discussed — the Milwaukee Athletic Club, fresh off a $70 million renovation. The MAC is another project of Josh Jeffers, a Milwaukee real-estate developer who specializes in restoring historic buildings. The club at 758 N. Broadway was originally built in 1916 and has retained much of its original charm during the reconstruction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Bliffert acquires Milwaukee hardwood millwork manufacturer
MILWAUKEE -- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood molding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. Details of the deal were not released. A month earlier, Bliffert acquired Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. “My...
WISN
Making spirits bright, and tables full: 1,000 free meals in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of vehicles lined Silver Spring Drive Friday morning for the chance to get a free holiday meal. Some lined up five hours early. Milwaukee Health Services INC passed out 1,000 free meals at its annual drive-thru. "As long as there's a need for it, we'll do...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-16-22 Paw Patroled
We are proud the name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…46-year-old Larry McAdoo of Milwaukee who this week was charged with mistreatment of animals after he was found to have 113 animals, many of which malnourished, living in his home, mostly in cages soaked in urine and covered in thick layers of feces.
Jalopnik
Milwaukee's Highway Expansion Will Make a Food Desert Even Worse
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) plans to expand a 3.5-mile stretch of Interstate-94 in Milwaukee. The $1.2 billion expansion would see the highway widened from six to eight lanes between 70th and 16th Streets in the city. WisDOT claims the modernization project would reduce congestion and chase on this section of I-94 which passes American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Racine
The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.
CBS 58
Winter starts on Wednesday. Mother Nature is ahead of the game with cold & snow for everyone.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--To say we were spoiled for the first part of December is an understatement. The first weekend of the month we had readings in the 50s. Now all that is a distant memory. I don't think we'll get above freezing for the rest of the year (or at least the Christmas holiday.) Highs both weekend days will be in the 20s. Any wind will make it feel like the teens.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
radiomilwaukee.org
A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
WISN
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School distributes 1,000 meal boxes to Milwaukee families ahead of holidays
MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee helped distribute 1,000 meal boxes to families in need just days away from the Christmas holiday. "Our whole school's mission — it's our Jesuit mission — is that we need to serve others and care for...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
