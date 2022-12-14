ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

San Antonio Current

This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool

A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX

