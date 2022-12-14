Read full article on original website
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New report says San Antonio lacks the Christmas spirit. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in TexasWestloadedTexas State
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday.
tmpresale.com
Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tours show in Austin, TX Mar 26th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour presale password has finally been added! For a very limited time you can buy great tickets before the general public 🙂. This just might be the last chance ever to see Sabrina Carpenter: emails i can’t send Tour live in Austin, TX.
KSAT 12
Mark your calendars for these concerts happening in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The year 2023 is still days away, but it already looks like it’s going to be off to a fun start. In just the first few months of the new year, local venues will be stacked with artists from rock to pop to country. The...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
H-E-B Just Opened Another Brand Store In Texas Perfect For Superfans
Get your H-E-B merch at this newly opened brand store!
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month
The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
Check out 7 new businesses in the New Braunfels community
Play It Again Sports in New Braunfels has a large selection of disc golf accessories. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened recently in New Braunfels providing services, including buying second-hand sports equipment, boutique clothing, guitar repairs and more. 1. Play It Again Sports held its grand opening Nov....
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
San Antonio Current
This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool
A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
H-E-B's first San Antonio brand shop opens in time for holiday shopping
Time to visit the Far Westside, superfans.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Construction begins on $33M Bluff View apartment complex in Boerne
The apartments won't be completed until 2024.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
