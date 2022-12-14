Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
tmpresale.com
Nate Bargatze at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – presale code
The very latest Nate Bargatze presale code is now available to our VIP members! During this presale you will have the chance to order tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss Nate Bargatze’s performance in Milwaukee do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast when they go on sale: during this presale you can get your tickets before they sell out.
Chance the Rapper joins 'Windy City Weekend' as Ryan, Val talk 'Avatar,' Chicago Bears
Chance talked about his upcoming event, A Night At The Museum.
fox32chicago.com
Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
Dancing With The Stars Live coming to Rosemont
Busting out of the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage!
Home Alone’s ‘Little Nero’s Pizza’ available for limited time at pizzeria in Park Ridge
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Home Alone’s Little Nero’s Pizza is BACK, ya filthy animals! For a limited time, a northwest suburban pizzeria is bringing Kevin McCallister’s favorite fictional pizza place to life. Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge will deliver pizzas in a Little Nero’s box from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23. The offer is […]
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Pat Sajak, Tina Fey, and John Wayne Gacy
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Rod Blagojevich’s arrest, John Wayne Gacy was identified, Pat Sajak’s first appearance on “Wheel of Fortune,” and more.
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
kenosha.com
Kenosha world-record holder Jamie ‘Canhead’ Keeton highlighted in late-night monologue
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Jamie “Canhead” Keeton continues to fascinate the masses with his bizarre, record-breaking talent. The former...
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
947wls.com
Elk Grove Village family home is this year’s Great Chicago Light Fight winner
Where can you find this year’s best-decorated holiday home? 24,000+ votes in ABC 7‘s Great Chicago Light Fight say it’s located in Elk Grove Village…. The Sandberg Family which lives at 391 Walnut Lane in Elk Grove Village is 2022’s winner! With 300+ blow molds, their festive display took the hearts and votes of fans…
Elk Grove Village display wins ABC7's 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight
We have a winner in the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight!
Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble
The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
Friday Flyover: Glencoe family Celebrating Hanukkah with massive light display
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chopper 2 was over a display you won't want to miss this holiday season. Gary Hazan and his family are celebrating Hanukkah with their massive lights display. The family's home display features over 30,000 lights, making it a true festival of lights.Hanukkah begins Sunday night. Gary says he does most of the lighting himself. Each year, the Hazan family gathers with friends and neighbors to light the decorations and kicks off Hanukkah.You can check out the display at 714 Valley Road in Glencoe.
Christmas Light Show on Illinois Barn is Spectacular Display of Twinkle
Just a short drive east of Rockford sits a small Illinois community that comes to life when one local family flips the switch on their entertaining light show that's synchronized to music. According to the Facebook page for Hanson Barn, the "event venue" has started having its annual Christmas Light...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Chicago
While Chicago isn't exactly known for romance, it's one of the best places in the world to meet people -- making it an ideal location for singles to call home.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
thereporteronline.net
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
