Waukegan, IL

tmpresale.com

Nate Bargatze at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – presale code

The very latest Nate Bargatze presale code is now available to our VIP members! During this presale you will have the chance to order tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss Nate Bargatze’s performance in Milwaukee do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast when they go on sale: during this presale you can get your tickets before they sell out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Adam Sandler bringing comedy tour to Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO - Adam Sandler is extending his highly successful stand-up tour. The actor and comedian will deliver his unique brand of comedy and song at the United Center on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In addition to Chicago, he has added 10 other cities to the tour. Beyond stand-up, his movies...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat

From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Mary—A Holiday Dansical by Erin Barnett and Black Girls Dance Ensemble

The story goes that almost anybody Black from the South Side of Chicago either went to Mayfair Academy or knew someone who went there. The academy closed in 2021 after six decades of training dancers, musicians, and actors. The building was sold to the Chicago Human Rhythm Project aka CHRP (pronounced “chirp”) and thanks to the community and performers who came out of Mayfair a wonderful tradition is thriving as Black Girls Dance. This weekend founder Erin Barnett and her team of choreographers is staging Mary—A Holiday Dansical, Barnett’s take on The Black Nativity.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Friday Flyover: Glencoe family Celebrating Hanukkah with massive light display

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chopper 2 was over a display you won't want to miss this holiday season. Gary Hazan and his family are celebrating Hanukkah with their massive lights display. The family's home display features over 30,000 lights, making it a true festival of lights.Hanukkah begins Sunday night. Gary says he does most of the lighting himself. Each year, the Hazan family gathers with friends and neighbors to light the decorations and kicks off Hanukkah.You can check out the display at 714 Valley Road in Glencoe. 
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint

When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
CHICAGO, IL

