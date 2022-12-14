Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Lake Effect Snow This Weekend
JAMESTOWN – Lake Effect Snow will be with us through the weekend. These bands will focus on the Northern portions of the area on Saturday and then drift further South across the Southern Tier on Sunday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in place for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie,...
wnynewsnow.com
Nine Tons Of Food Donated During Record Holiday Haul In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Over nine tons of food was collected this weekend as part of Chautauqua County’s largest drive to support Jamestown’s only soup kitchen. Ten years ago Keith Martin, who is now partnered with local basketball coach Dan Keefe, launched what has become an annual tradition to support the St. Susan Center in Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
wnynewsnow.com
Still Looking For A Live Christmas Tree? Here’s Some Local Locations To Buy One
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Are you still looking for a live Christmas tree this year? A local agricultural group is trying to help locals find the perfect fern. Cornell Cooperative Extension says purchasing a locally sourced tree for the holidays is easy, affordable and a great way to help support local producers even in the winter months.
wnynewsnow.com
Lightning & Fluffy, Pets of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
wnynewsnow.com
School Zone Cameras Tabled
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Lawmakers have decided to table two ordinances involving the installation of cameras to improve school safety, following questions over the legality of the surveillance systems. The two proposals would install speed zone cameras within school zones, and install traffic cameras to bus...
wnynewsnow.com
Holiday Haul Supports Soup Kitchen
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Our area’s largest food drive continues through Saturday, collecting non-perishable goods and monetary donations for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown. WNY News Now’s Justin Gould spoke with the organizer behind the effort, now 10-years in the making, and center Director about...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Largest Food Donation Drive Kicks Off Thursday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of Jamestown’s largest food donation drives kicked off on Thursday. This is the 10th year organizers Keith Martin and Dan Keefe have hosted the “Holiday Haul” collecting donations for the St. Susan’s Center. From now until Saturday, volunteers...
wnynewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
wnynewsnow.com
Holiday Shipping Deadlines Approach
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The clock is ticking to get your holiday gifts delivered on time. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service are offering ground, next day, and same-day shipping to make sure presents arrive on time. For FedEx, the last day for ground delivery was...
wnynewsnow.com
Committee Suggests Salary Raise For Jamestown Council, Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Salary Review Commission has recommended that the City Council, Council President, and Mayor, need a salary increase. The committee suggested that the council get a raise from $5,000 to $7,500 dollars, the President from $6,000 to $9,000 dollars, and the Mayor to get an increase in salary from $72,000 to $80,000 dollars.
