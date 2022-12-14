ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Township Board of Review members named

By JARED LEATZOW
The current Grand Haven Township Fire & Rescue station is located at 13250 168th Ave., adjacent to the Township Hall. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

According to the General Property Tax Act, the duty of a municipality’s Board of Review is to review property assessments that are made either by a township or city’s certified assessor. This board consists of local citizens, most of which are property taxpayers, and they meet up to three times a year.

On Monday, the Grand Haven Township Board of Trustees reappointed Thomas DeJonge, Lorie Kiebach and Morgan Rescorla-Wolfe, and Stanley Boelkins as an alternate, to its Board of Review.

Grand Haven Township has purchased property on the north side of Ferris Street, across from M&M U-Stor & Lock, for a new fire station. A bond proposal to pay for it is expected to be put before township voters next year. Google Maps

Community Policy