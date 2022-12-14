Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
Some local residents will be taxed less, some more, with passage of county transit millage
KEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE/SYLVAN LAKE — Residents in Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake can expect to see an increase in their winter tax bills for at least the next 10 years. Each of those communities previously opted out of services provided by the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional...
Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979. With so many things revolving...
Whitmer talks next 4 years including roads, possible tax cuts, and more presidential rumors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In the heart of downtown Detroit during the holiday season, FOX 2 sat down with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist about their next four years in office - with jobs, the economy, and education of high interest to Michiganders. FOX 2: "What's the...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
"There's a lot of taxpayer money tied up in this." Skeptics wonder if District Detroit is worth it, after Olympia pitches new plan
“Is District Detroit worthy of such a large public investment?” That’s the question posed by Francis Grunow, who served as Chairman of the Neighborhood Advisory Committee — meant to be the public’s voice in the District Detroit project.
Foster children to Michigan: Remove barriers, help us graduate school on time
Christian Randle expected to spend his senior year in a dual enrollment program that allows Michigan students to receive college credit while still in high school. Instead, the Farmington 17-year-old is working toward just a high school equivalency certificate. Sponsor. He told the State Board of Education on Tuesday that...
Thousands at risk of water shutoffs in new year as Detroit moratorium set to end
Thousands of people in Detroit could be at risk of losing access to clean drinking water in the new year.
Mayor Hammoud welcomes Lawrence Technological University President Dr. Tarek Sobh to Dearborn
DEARBORN — Dr. Tarek Sobh, president of Lawrence Technological University, attended a meet and greet reception event on Tuesday, December 13 at Fairlane Banquet Center in Dearborn with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. This event was an informal reception allowing attendees to directly communicate, connect and build relationships with Sobh.
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help
Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Free eviction defense is getting closer to becoming a reality in Detroit
After missing a deadline to begin providing the services, Mayor Duggan’s administration announced some major developments
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Amid antisemitism, Michigan Jews vow to 'come together' for Hanukkah
Hanukkah, like other Jewish holidays, has multiple meanings for those who celebrate it. The eight-night tradition, which this year starts at sundown Sunday, marks how Jewish ancestors reclaimed their sacred temple in Jerusalem more than two millennia ago after overcoming hostile forces. Worshipers nightly light a menorah in a nod...
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan
Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
Northville City Council approves purchase agreement for new farmers market site
Plans to relocate Northville's farmers market moved forward earlier this month after the city council voted to sign a purchase agreement for the preferred location at Seven Mile and Main Street. The council voted unanimously during its Dec. 5 meeting to proceed with a deal to acquire nearly 3 acres...
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
Food banks in MI struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government
Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.
