Livonia, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Bill Ford on the company, Motor City & region's future

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the company bearing his name, appears on "Michigan Matters" this Sunday (8am on CBS Detroit) to talk about the company, the Motor City, his family and more. Ford appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, at the Michigan Central Station – which is the bedrock of his bold $1 billion plan for the company and the Motor City as the CBS Detroit crew traveled to the once shuttered train station being converted into a mobility and innovation hub. Ford shared thoughts about running the company he joined in 1979.   With so many things revolving...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bridgemi.com

Foster children to Michigan: Remove barriers, help us graduate school on time

Christian Randle expected to spend his senior year in a dual enrollment program that allows Michigan students to receive college credit while still in high school. Instead, the Farmington 17-year-old is working toward just a high school equivalency certificate. Sponsor. He told the State Board of Education on Tuesday that...
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Amid antisemitism, Michigan Jews vow to 'come together' for Hanukkah

Hanukkah, like other Jewish holidays, has multiple meanings for those who celebrate it. The eight-night tradition, which this year starts at sundown Sunday, marks how Jewish ancestors reclaimed their sacred temple in Jerusalem more than two millennia ago after overcoming hostile forces. Worshipers nightly light a menorah in a nod...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores, including five in Michigan

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
ROCHESTER, MI

