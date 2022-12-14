Read full article on original website
Rick Haynes
3d ago
I'm guessing Drury isn't going to run for Sheriff again because after this he hasn't a chance in hell of winning.. Can't believe people of Scott County elected someone as cold hearted as this
Reply
7
Allen Keller
3d ago
Amen well said even the citizens of Scott County have agreed with the arrangement make by the County as a whole
Reply
3
Related
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
KFVS12
Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old Iron County man is facing federal charges in connection with a fire and assault investigation in the Mark Twain National Forest. Lucas G. Henson was indicted on Tuesday, December 6 on assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
KFVS12
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau city manager withdrew his name from consideration for a city management job in another state. According to city leaders in Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Kenneth Haskin was one of four finalists for the city administrator job there, and had been set to interview for the position on Friday morning, December 16.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Sheriff’s Office Names Employees Of Year
The Obion County Sheriff’s Office recently held its employee Christmas party and recognized multiple employees with awards voted on by the department. Correctional Officer of the Year : Hunter Craddock. Civilian of the Year : Lindsay Maddox.
KFVS12
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
KFVS12
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale
Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17. More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns
A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs. Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg. While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
KFVS12
Shawnee Correctional Center teaching inmates to weld
Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of her 7-week-old baby. A Poplar Bluff woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 7-week-old baby. Fall commencement ceremonies Saturday. Updated: 13 hours ago. Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be...
Comments / 2