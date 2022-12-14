Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Washington Examiner
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan,...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents. The Land of Enchantment's projected budget surplus could reach as high as $3.6 billion due to a gush of oil and gas production. So far, the tentative plan is to pursue rebates of about $750 per taxpayer or $1,500 per jointly filing couple, according to Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor.
Washington Examiner
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Polar vortex set to test Texas grid 22 months after failure that killed 246
Texas is bracing for a polar vortex that could pose another major test for its power grid just 22 months after it was hit by Winter Storm Uri, which plunged the state into darkness and killed 246 people. Dallas could see temperatures as low as 8 degrees Fahrenheit beginning early...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massive tax rebate checks worth 14% to arrive Thursday
An estimated 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. A majority of taxpayers have already received their tax rebate a month ago in November, though some are still waiting, according to WBUR. But Thursday has finally come, meaning anyone who has still not received their rebate will be receiving it then, according to GBH News.
