JPMorgan lifts ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.25% from 2.50%
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan ramped up its forecast on Thursday for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.25% from 2.50%, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier. "Today’s ECB meeting marked an abrupt hawkish shift, even...
US STOCKS-Futures slide as hawkish Fed quashes policy pivot hopes
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds details, comments; updates prices throughout) Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S stock index futures dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but rattled investors by saying rates would remain higher for longer.
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN
Aac Technologies Updates On Progress Of Proposed Spin-Off And Separate Listing Of Aac Optics On Shanghai Stock Exchange
Dec 16 (Reuters) - AAC Technologies Holdings Inc :. * AAC TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS ON SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE. * DECIDED TO DELAY TIMETABLE FOR PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF AAC OPTICS. * SSE ACCEPTED APPLICATION INITIATED BY AAC OPTICS...
Egypt announces committee to set 'fair price' for basic goods
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's supply ministry said on Sunday it had formed a committee to set "fair prices" for 10-15 strategic and basic commodities after annual inflation reached five-year highs. While the statement said prices were not compulsory except for rice, it said there would be inspections of stores across...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>: A loss of 7 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
16 December 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -7 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -8 cents to a loss of -6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -7 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -6 cents to a low of -8 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $7.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -7 cents per share implies a gain of 22.22 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.08 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 16 at 01:35 p.m..
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
How these five ASX coal stocks have performed so far this year
White Energy has completed the strategic acquisition of the Tindal and Maranoa projects. New Age Exploration has received a robust economic review of the Lochinvar metallurgical coal project. Tiger Realms to increase production and sales guidance on the backdrop of the first nine-month performance. Bathurst Resources on track to achieve...
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy, Northland Power
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy and Northland Power, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Innergex Renewable Energy : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Altius Minerals : National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating; C$26.5 PT * Ascot Resources Ltd : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.60 * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * BCE Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$68 from C$67 * Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$14.75 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Crew Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$9 target price * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Keyera Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$36 from C$35 * Northland Power Inc : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$51 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Peyto Exploration & Development : Canaccord Genuity resumes with hold rating; C$16.75 PT * Tamarack Valley Energy : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$6 PT * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 * Transalta Renewables Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$15.5 from C$16.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from France and Benelux which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. Airbus announced that Tony Wood has joined Airbus board of directors as a non-executive director, replacing Lord Paul Drayson who resigned on the day of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
(Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m.
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express. GLOBAL. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA. China's cities battle first wave of COVID...
UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representating the staff said on Friday. “Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever...
