Edgecomb, ME

boothbayregister.com

Towns still seeking consensus on one last charter issue

Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Community School District officials have reach agreement on all major charter changes except one. Dec. 12, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen were joined by CSD superintending committee members and trustees in discussing one final change. All three entities support changing the school budget validation process from a town-hall style public vote to a written ballot referendum.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

BRHS Project Graduation update, raffle winners announced

The Boothbay Region High School class of 2023 Project Graduation would like to thank the following people and businesses who have supported our fundraising efforts thus far. We would like to thank Lester Spear for the use of his food trailers. Without his help, we would not have been as successful for Fall Foliage Fair or Spooktacular at the Railway Village.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRHS Interact Club

The Boothbay Region High School Interact Club had its fourth meeting of the year Dec. 14. This meeting was dedicated to the holidays. Members started with some delicious pizza for lunch, then got to work wrapping many presents for the Boothbay Region YMCA's annual gift drive. Members also decorated a wooden Christmas tree, which the Rotary Club generously donated to the club. The meeting finished with members eating some delicious candy canes.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport students provide ‘Winter Light’ concert

Dressed in Christmas colors and displaying their singing talent and cheerful personalities, the 18 Southport Central School students performed their annual winter concert, “Winter’s Light” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Southport Town Hall before a standing room only audience. The concert was put together by SCS’s music...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Art squared and some not squared

Walking into Boothbay Region Art Foundation during its annual Art in the Square the week of Dec. 11, I felt a slow smile cross my face ... and then I saw June Rose making a sale and the smile turned into a grin. The first floor walls are awash with...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Men’s Night shoppers and scenics

Men’s Night was Dec. 14, and while there were people out shopping, it was a laid-back event by the time night fell. Most businesses held a day-long sale that continued through 8 or 9 p.m. There were holiday lights outside the shops downtown, and there were the sales! At...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRHS Chorus performs winter concert in Southport

Southport Methodist Church, beautifully adorned with Christmas décor, had a crowd of near 50 to hear BRHS Chorus’ Winter Chorus Concert Thursday, Dec. 15. An ensemble of seven sopranos and three altos performed 10 songs curated and directed by Dr. Mary Miller, who also accompanied on piano. Altos...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

New Year’s Eve at Brady’s

The 4th Annual Southport New Year’s and Lighted Lobster Trap drop will happen this year on the actual New Year’s Eve date! Saturday 12/31 The Saltwater Hillbilly will perform a great show from 6-9pm and the Lighted Lobster Trap drops at 9pm from the front of Brady’s. There may be a few sparkles falling from the sky as we all celebrate the New Year! Tickets are $10 and include party favors, a show with the Saltwater Hillbilly, and a toast at 9pm.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRHS boys game rescheduled

Due to transportation issues, Lisbon is unable to send its boys basketball teams to Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 17 to play the Boothbay Region Seahawks. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 30, with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.
LISBON, ME
boothbayregister.com

BRHS girls basketball game rescheduled

Boothbay Region High School’s girls basketball game at Kents Hill scheduled for today has been postponed due to the weather. The game will now be on Jan. 23, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
BOOTHBAY, ME

