The Boothbay Region High School class of 2023 Project Graduation would like to thank the following people and businesses who have supported our fundraising efforts thus far. We would like to thank Lester Spear for the use of his food trailers. Without his help, we would not have been as successful for Fall Foliage Fair or Spooktacular at the Railway Village.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO