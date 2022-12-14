Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
boothbayregister.com
Towns still seeking consensus on one last charter issue
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Community School District officials have reach agreement on all major charter changes except one. Dec. 12, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen were joined by CSD superintending committee members and trustees in discussing one final change. All three entities support changing the school budget validation process from a town-hall style public vote to a written ballot referendum.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Project Graduation update, raffle winners announced
The Boothbay Region High School class of 2023 Project Graduation would like to thank the following people and businesses who have supported our fundraising efforts thus far. We would like to thank Lester Spear for the use of his food trailers. Without his help, we would not have been as successful for Fall Foliage Fair or Spooktacular at the Railway Village.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Interact Club
The Boothbay Region High School Interact Club had its fourth meeting of the year Dec. 14. This meeting was dedicated to the holidays. Members started with some delicious pizza for lunch, then got to work wrapping many presents for the Boothbay Region YMCA's annual gift drive. Members also decorated a wooden Christmas tree, which the Rotary Club generously donated to the club. The meeting finished with members eating some delicious candy canes.
boothbayregister.com
Southport students provide ‘Winter Light’ concert
Dressed in Christmas colors and displaying their singing talent and cheerful personalities, the 18 Southport Central School students performed their annual winter concert, “Winter’s Light” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Southport Town Hall before a standing room only audience. The concert was put together by SCS’s music...
boothbayregister.com
Art squared and some not squared
Walking into Boothbay Region Art Foundation during its annual Art in the Square the week of Dec. 11, I felt a slow smile cross my face ... and then I saw June Rose making a sale and the smile turned into a grin. The first floor walls are awash with...
boothbayregister.com
Men’s Night shoppers and scenics
Men’s Night was Dec. 14, and while there were people out shopping, it was a laid-back event by the time night fell. Most businesses held a day-long sale that continued through 8 or 9 p.m. There were holiday lights outside the shops downtown, and there were the sales! At...
boothbayregister.com
‘Small Works Art Show and Sale’: Open Gallery reception at The Waldo on Sat. December 17th from 4-7pm
The Waldo Theatre will be hosting an Open Gallery reception with refreshments for the “Small Works Show and Sale for the Holidays” in the Bill and Joan Alfond Gallery on Saturday, December 17th from 4-7pm. This show showcases affordable artwork from a group of local and regional artists.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Chorus performs winter concert in Southport
Southport Methodist Church, beautifully adorned with Christmas décor, had a crowd of near 50 to hear BRHS Chorus’ Winter Chorus Concert Thursday, Dec. 15. An ensemble of seven sopranos and three altos performed 10 songs curated and directed by Dr. Mary Miller, who also accompanied on piano. Altos...
boothbayregister.com
New Year’s Eve at Brady’s
The 4th Annual Southport New Year’s and Lighted Lobster Trap drop will happen this year on the actual New Year’s Eve date! Saturday 12/31 The Saltwater Hillbilly will perform a great show from 6-9pm and the Lighted Lobster Trap drops at 9pm from the front of Brady’s. There may be a few sparkles falling from the sky as we all celebrate the New Year! Tickets are $10 and include party favors, a show with the Saltwater Hillbilly, and a toast at 9pm.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS boys game rescheduled
Due to transportation issues, Lisbon is unable to send its boys basketball teams to Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, Dec. 17 to play the Boothbay Region Seahawks. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 30, with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS girls basketball game rescheduled
Boothbay Region High School’s girls basketball game at Kents Hill scheduled for today has been postponed due to the weather. The game will now be on Jan. 23, according to BRHS Athletic Director Allan Crocker.
Comments / 0