Martina Navratilova is worried about the safety of Daria Kasatkina after a politican attempted to brand her a foreign agent in the state Duma. Daria Kasatkina has been receiving a lot of criticism after going public with her sexuality as well as having a strong opinion on many matters including the war in Ukraine. While her tennis contribution was recognized with a medal in Russia, a politician in the country attempted to brand her as a foreign agent which could have consequences for her.

2 DAYS AGO