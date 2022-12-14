Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
How are Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares faring on the ASX today?
Shares of Coles were on the rise on ASX today (16 December), up 0.412% at 1:05 PM AEDT. ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector lost 27 points around the same time. Shares of Australian retail and supermarket chain Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) were spotted heading north despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. The share price of Coles increased by 0.412%, trading at AU$17.060 apiece on the ASX as of 1:05 PM AEDT, 16 December.
kalkinemedia.com
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
kalkinemedia.com
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
kalkinemedia.com
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>: A loss of 7 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
16 December 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -7 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -8 cents to a loss of -6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -7 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -6 cents to a low of -8 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $7.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -7 cents per share implies a gain of 22.22 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.08 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 16 at 01:35 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
(Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Aspen Group Says Estimated Distribution For H1 FY23 Is 3.50 AU Cents Per Security
* ESTIMATED DISTRIBUTION OF 3.50 AU CENTS PER SECURITY FOR FIRST HALF OF FY23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
How these five ASX coal stocks have performed so far this year
White Energy has completed the strategic acquisition of the Tindal and Maranoa projects. New Age Exploration has received a robust economic review of the Lochinvar metallurgical coal project. Tiger Realms to increase production and sales guidance on the backdrop of the first nine-month performance. Bathurst Resources on track to achieve...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drops as Fed says more rate hikes coming
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more interest rate hikes would come next year. Spot gold slipped 0.9% to $1,791.71 per ounce, as of 0724 GMT, retreating further from a more than five-month high scaled on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,802.10.
Comments / 0