Richmond Heights leaders work to ensure that closed medical center will be secured

cleveland19.com
3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles. First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.
Middleburg Heights police, fire, service workers get 3-year contracts
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights City Council at its Dec. 13 regular meeting authorized Mayor Matt Castelli to enter into new three-year contracts with the police, fire and public service worker unions. Council unanimously approved ordinances to execute agreements with the Fraternal Order of Police/Ohio Labor Council, Inc.,...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Tracking average length of stay in jail inconsistent, but most numbers show Cuyahoga County inmates stay longer than peers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The average person arrested and booked on charges in Cuyahoga County can expect to spend about a month in jail – one of the longest average stays in the state, even amid wide disparities in reporting, a cleveland.com and Plain Dealer analysis found. The average...
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
Parked, empty cars at Hopkins terminal traffic raise security concerns
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation led to questions for airport officials, especially now, in the middle of so much holiday travel.
Shaker Heights mayor appoints new police chief
The mayor of Shaker Heights has announced Wayne Hudson as the next chief of police in the city.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
clevelandurbannews.com
Women's March Cleveland, Black activists say Black Cleveland women and activists were left out of discussions on abortion ballot initiative in Ohio by groups like Planned-Parenthood out of Columbus and Pro Choice Ohio that routinely subordinate Blacks
Photo by photographer David Petkiewicz of Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspaper. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email:editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Women's March Cleveland and several other Black led Cleveland activist groups are complaining that a...
After a year aboard with transitional government, Cleveland Heights Councilwoman Josie Moore resigns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After serving a little over a year on City Council, and with another year still left on the half-term, Josie Moore abruptly resigned her seat Friday (Dec. 16). “I’ve done a lot of reflection on how this year developed -- how our new council started, and...
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
2 men found fatally shot in vehicle on E. 85 St in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two men were found fatally shot in a vehicle at 1676 E. 85 St. in Cleveland on Friday morning. The two men, who each suffered gunshot wounds, were each pronounced dead on the scene. The homicide unit was notified and responded.
Officials investigate what happened to plane engine during takeoff at Hopkins: I-Team
An airport spokesman says it happened just after 7 a.m. when part of a hose used by the ground crew got into the engine.
Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey
The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
Fox 19
Lawsuit to be filed against NKY nursing home after woman left, died nearby
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wrongful death lawsuit will be filed against an assistant living facility in Independence claiming its failure to provide for its residents led to the death of a woman. Sherry Moore, 67, was reported missing after she walked away from Regency Manor on Aug. 4. Her body...
Plans to replace RTA’s rail fleet expected to accelerate in new year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For three years, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has been promising that a new rail fleet is coming, but it hasn’t been able to secure all of the funding it needs or lock in a contractor to move the project forward. That is expected...
