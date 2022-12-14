ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Richmond Heights leaders work to ensure that closed medical center will be secured

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandurbannews.com

Women's March Cleveland, Black activists say Black Cleveland women and activists were left out of discussions on abortion ballot initiative in Ohio by groups like Planned-Parenthood out of Columbus and Pro Choice Ohio that routinely subordinate Blacks

Photo by photographer David Petkiewicz of Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer Newspaper. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email:editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Women's March Cleveland and several other Black led Cleveland activist groups are complaining that a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga prosecutor’s handling of Conviction Integrity Unit undermines its goal of integrity: Timothy Young and Mark Godsey

The resignation of the external members of the Cuyahoga County Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and Prosecutor O’Malley’s response underscore real problems identified by the resigning members. Mr. O’Malley’s response suggests that he perceives the CIU as a gift, and those who have been wrongly convicted should be grateful...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy