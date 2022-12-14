Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless memorial service planned Dec. 21 in downtown Yakima
At least 50 people died in Yakima without a home in 2022, according to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. Those community members will be remembered at a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day candlelight vigil. Everyone is invited to the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Millennium Plaza on Third Street in downtown Yakima.
Yakima Herald Republic
Beverly Harding
Beverly Harding was born November 12, 1934 in Yakima, Washington to Al and Mertice Capps. She passed away on December 14, 2022 at Memorial Hospital. Bev spent her childhood in Yakima going to school at McKinley Elementary, Franklin Middle School and Yakima High (Davis). After graduation, she went to work...
Yakima Herald Republic
R. Marie Ozanne, 70
R. Marie Ozanne, 70, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 13. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tom Trimble, 74
Tom Trimble, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawrence V. Lydin, 87
Lawrence V. Lydin, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Chandler House, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Irvin E. Flathers, 78
Irvin Eugene Flathers, 78, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Martha A. Camacho, 57
Martha Adriana Camacho, 57, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 16. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyrone Creamer, 81
Tyrone Creamer, 81, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 15, at Garden Village, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Luz Silva Ibarra, 59
Luz (Tita) Silva Ibarra, 59, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 13. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion
Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
Yakima Herald Republic
Book Scene: Nine 2022 staff favorites from Inklings
It's that time of the year again when we reflect on all we have accomplished, or in our case, on all we have read!. Our bestsellers and favorite reads for this year vary in genre, length and style, and we hope you find a book (or three) in this list to add to your must-read pile.
Yakima Herald Republic
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75
Carol Louise Crabtree, 75, of Yakima, died Sunday, Dec. 11. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Geerhart, 84
Gary Geerhart, 84, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 16, at Sunnyside Care Center. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Judith Owen, 87
Judith Owen, 87, of Yakima died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jose Zefina, 57
Jose Zefina, 57, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 5. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Walter M. Briscoe, 80
Walter Merritt Briscoe, 80, of Clarkston, formerly of Yakima, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Clarkston. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lee Austin, 83
Lee Austin, 83, of Selah died Wednesday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
David L. Palmer, 79
David Lee Palmer, 79, of Selah died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Kenneth W. Stice, 56
Kenneth Wayne "Kenny" Stice, 56, of Yakima died Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry VanDeBrake, 77
Jerry VanDeBrake, 77, of Yakima died Monday, Dec. 12. Arrangements are by Rainier Memorial Center, rainiermemorial.com.
Comments / 0