What’s up with Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares today?
Qantas’ shares were spotted trading in the red, down 0.565% as of 2:48 PM AEDT. The company hasn’t shared any price-sensitive updates lately. Meanwhile, ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector was in the green, up 78.5 points. The share price of Australian airline Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) has taken...
How are Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares faring on the ASX today?
Shares of Coles were on the rise on ASX today (16 December), up 0.412% at 1:05 PM AEDT. ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector lost 27 points around the same time. Shares of Australian retail and supermarket chain Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) were spotted heading north despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. The share price of Coles increased by 0.412%, trading at AU$17.060 apiece on the ASX as of 1:05 PM AEDT, 16 December.
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:34 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
How these five ASX coal stocks have performed so far this year
White Energy has completed the strategic acquisition of the Tindal and Maranoa projects. New Age Exploration has received a robust economic review of the Lochinvar metallurgical coal project. Tiger Realms to increase production and sales guidance on the backdrop of the first nine-month performance. Bathurst Resources on track to achieve...
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
