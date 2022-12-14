ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reportedly Left A Suicide Note

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note behind when he died earlier this week, according to a report from TMZ. Boss was found dead in a California motel room Tuesday (December 13) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The note, left at the scene at the Oak Tree...
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, wife Allison celebrated anniversary days before his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before his death by suicide. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker gushed in a sweet post to her Instagram last Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary#bosswedding2013.” Holker, 34, included a slideshow of photos from their wedding day to the tune...
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
Us Weekly

Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’

A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40.   "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
OK! Magazine

KTLA

E! News

News Breaking LIVE

"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star Dies

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, best known for his work as the co-host and DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, has reportedly died, according to TMZ. Boss reportedly left his home in Los Angeles Tuesday without bringing a car, which led to his wife going to a police station to try and find out where he had gone. A short time later, a 911 call came in that there was a reported medical emergency at a hotel.
