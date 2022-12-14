ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 14

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PFFh_0jiGQn5L00 This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here .

Upgrades:

> EQT Corp. (EQT) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $59

> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> PACCAR (PCAR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $136

> Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $8

> PulteGroup (PHM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $58

> RingCentral (RNG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $50

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $396

> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Grupo Santander; tgt $12.5

> Telefonica S.A. (TEF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

Downgrades:

> Badger Daylighting (BADFF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> FB Financial (FBK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $42

> Healthcare Realty (HR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $22

> Healthpeak (PEAK) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $28

> Latham Group (SWIM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $5

> MediaTek (MDTKF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Moderna (MRNA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt raised to $191

> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $0.40

> QuantumScape Corporation (QS) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $5

> Skyline Champion (SKY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $60

> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $30

> SPS Commerce (SPSC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $151

> Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $73

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $38

> Telia (TLSNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Vodafone PLC (VOD) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $19

Others:

> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $50

> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $38

> Bio-Techne (TECH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $100

> Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $25

> Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $2

> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $128

> Equinix (EQIX) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $886

> FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $9

> Iron Mountain (IRM) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $66

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Hold at Needham

> Olink Holding (OLK) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $28

> OneSpaWorld (OSW) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $13

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at Johnson Rice; tgt $13

> Pagaya (PGY) initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $1.50

> POINT Biopharma (PNT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10

> Plug Power (PLUG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $26

> PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $35

> Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $17

> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $180

> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $31

> RPM Inc (RPM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Simply Good Foods (SMPL) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $42

> Solid Power (SLDP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $3

> Thermo Fisher (TMO) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $620

> Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $22

> Vertex Energy (VTNR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $6.90

> VICI Properties (VICI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Waters (WAT) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $350

> West Pharm (WST) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $250

> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $60

> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Sell at Lake Street; tgt $28

> Zhihu (ZH) initiated with an Outperform at CLSA; tgt $1.50

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
24/7 Wall St.

First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 15

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com Upgrades: > Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $6 > Avery Dennison (AVY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $205 > BioNTech (BNTX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA […]
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Signature Suffers Another Analyst Downgrade; Shares Fall

Signature Bank (SBNY) shares were downgraded to market perform from strong buy at Wall Street firm Raymond James on Wednesday after the bank said it was diversifying its business model away from cryptocurrencies. The shares fell over 2% to $116.07 at time of publication. The bank said this week that...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher, S&P 500 snaps 5-day losing streak

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, stymieing this week's rout across equities from stretching into another day after rate jitters and recession chatter hampered a seasonally bullish period for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.8% after five straight days of losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 180...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

151K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy