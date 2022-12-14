Azealia Banks says performing in Australia was ‘most racist’ experience of her life, cancels show

Azealia Banks has canceled another Australian show and said she won’t return because the country makes her “utterly miserable”.

Banks was due to perform in Brisbane at The Tivoli on Tuesday night but took to Instagram to unleash on Australia before the promoter confirmed in a statement the show was canceled and all ticketholders would be refunded.

It comes after her first concert in Melbourne on Saturday night was “postponed” just hours before she was set to take the stage at Festival Hall, citing visa issues. Banks has only made it to Sydney, where she performed at the Enmore Theatre.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old 212 hit maker aired her grievances with Australia.

“I’m so sorry you guys, actually I’m not sorry. But listen, last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw s–t on the stage and damn near almost f–king hit me in the face with a f–king bottle of soda or whatever that s–t was,” she said in a video.

Azealia Banks called performing in Brisbane “the most racist” experience of her life. Redferns

“That was the most like racist, most f–king demoralizing experience of my f–king life and right now I’m on a really good track.”

She said she had “ enough emotional intelligence to kind of erase room for error before it happens.”

“I am a beautiful black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing s–t at me,” she said. “I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it.”

She later followed up the video with a list of strict security measures that would need to be place for her to perform and said it would be her last time touring Australia.

But Point Productions then released a statement confirming the show would not go ahead “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

The company apologized to ticketholders for the inconvenience and said the situation was “well out of our control”.

Banks has previously criticized Australia, calling her performance at Splendour In The Grass in 2015 a “waste of my f–king time”.

Reports from 2013 claim Banks walked off stage 90 seconds into her performance at the Listen Out Festival in Melbourne after a bottle was thrown at her, and 15 minutes into her 50-minute headline set in Sydney when a can of beer was thrown at her.