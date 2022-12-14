ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Teacher Licensure and Pay Reform Pilots Could Be Coming to North Carolina Soon

By Alex Granados
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIWd3_0jiGQZg300

Pilots of a new plan to reform how North Carolina teachers are licensed and paid could begin as soon as this coming school year, according to last week’s meeting of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Committee (PEPSC).

Near the beginning of the meeting, State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis explained to PEPSC members how a recent motion passed by the Board relates to the plan.

“Our objective is to continue the design and development work that has been ongoing in PEPSC with a focus on our intent to launch a series of pilots in our school districts, preferably in the fall,” Davis said.

The motion, below, sent the licensure reform plan back to PEPSC so that the group could come up with recommendations on what would need to happen to create a pilot. PEPSC is to report back to the Board by March.

The Board’s attorney is also supposed to report back to the Board by January to let members know what changes lawmakers would need to make in order for PEPSC and the Board to continue this work. Legislative action would be required in order for a pilot to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiOac_0jiGQZg300
Slide from December 2022 Board meeting.

PEPSC’s discussion was just a preliminary look at the work ahead. PEPSC is developing work groups to tackle each aspect of the four areas the Board is asking for help with. Those areas are:

  1. Advanced Teaching and Leader Roles
  2. Student Impact Measures
  3. New Pathway Entry Points, such as Apprenticeships
  4. New Professional Learning Tools and Structures for Beginning and Experienced Teachers

Aaron Fleming, vice chair of PEPSC, went through the four areas PEPSC work groups will focus on, and the group had some preliminary discussion.

Starting with Advanced Teaching and Leaders Roles, he asked members to talk about which of the roles they would like to see piloted.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a PEPSC member, said she thinks about two kinds of roles: those where a teacher is working as a teacher leader in a school building, and those where a teacher is working at the district level as a coach for the whole school system.

Truitt said it was important to clarify that these roles would not become central office positions and would ensure that teachers could still have a direct impact on students.

“The goal is to keep them in a classroom,” Truitt said.

PEPSC member Sam Houston, president and CEO of the North Carolina Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center, said it is important to give teachers the experience of leadership, reward them for their excellence, and still keep them in classrooms. In the current system, he said advancement usually means leaving the classroom.

“I do think (the licensure reform plan) needs to be piloted … but I don’t want anything to stop this effort from getting a chance to move forward,” he said.

One controversial aspect of the licensure reform is how teacher effectiveness would be measured under the new plan. Proving effectiveness would be necessary both for achieving more advanced teaching roles, which leads to higher pay, as well as for keeping a teaching license long term.

There has been discussion of including both the Education Value-Added Assessment System (EVAAS) data as well as other, yet-to-be-determined measures as options for determining effectiveness.

Deputy State Superintendent Michael Maher, a PEPSC member, talked during the meeting about how DPI is currently working on an alternative accountability model to the current A-F school performance grade system. That system is guided primarily by end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) test scores. Maher said the new accountability model under development seeks alternative measures that move away from a focus on testing.

While that accountability model reform is still underway, Maher stressed to PEPSC the importance of not relying solely on test scores to judge effectiveness.

PEPSC also talked about the different entry points prospective teachers could have under the licensure reform model, including teacher apprenticeships.

“We’ve worked a lot in the weeds on each of these items … if we were to put all of that into practice in a pilot, what would that look like?” Fleming asked PEPSC members.

Connie Locklear, director of the Indian Resource Center at the Public Schools of Robeson County , said that it was important that each district have enough staff to support candidates entering as apprentice teachers.

Fleming agreed, saying he has seen where middle and high schools sometimes struggle currently with finding appropriate teachers to act as mentors to beginning teachers. While a mentor might be available, they won’t necessarily have the content expertise the beginning teacher is seeking. A similar problem could develop in an apprenticeship scenario, he said.

Davis said PEPSC should hold on to its past work and take what it can to help develop a pilot. He said the first request to lawmakers from the State Board of Education will be authority to develop pilots.

Originally, it seemed that the model PEPSC had been developing for more than a year would go to the Board for approval, but ultimately PEPSC just sent a “blueprint” outlining broad components that a new licensure system could have.

This article first appeared on EducationNC and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

Perspective | Common sense approaches to address bus driver shortages

Readers of EducationNC understand that education in North Carolina…isn’t exactly a simple topic. Fights over teacher pay, classroom funding, and even high school athletics seem to dominate any conversations about education emanating from West Jones Street in Raleigh. One education policy problem that seems to be flying under...
RALEIGH, NC
publicradioeast.org

Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills

State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
NEW BERN, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
luminanews.com

A “Code Blue” medical crisis

It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The 74

When Districts Shut the Door to Open Enrollment for Transfer Students

When Oklahoma legislators approved a new K-12 open enrollment law in 2021, school choice advocates celebrated the reform for providing students more options within the public school system. Implemented at the onset of the 2022-23 school year, the state’s mandatory cross-district open enrollment policy allows nonresident students to enroll in neighboring districts regardless of their […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy