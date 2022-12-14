ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DogTime

Gabriel Iglesias Throws Dog Extravagant Quinceañera

By Erica Rivera
DogTime
DogTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QNr7_0jiGQXub00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOxhy_0jiGQXub00

Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for IMDb

Dogs deserve to be celebrated . And if you have the cold, hard cash to burn, why not spend it on throwing Fido a memorable fete ? That seems to have been the mentality of Gabriel Iglesias, who spent $100K to throw his dog an extravagant quinceañera.

A Party Fit for a Princess

A video of a pet parent who hosted a quinceañera (a coming-of-age party for girls turning 15 in Hispanic culture) for his pup inspired the comedian. “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog,” he thought. “Challenge accepted.”

That’s how his “princess,” a 4-pound pup named Risa, became the guest of honor at the “party of the year,” the spoils of which were posted on social media.


“I’ve had dogs since I was a kid and Risa was the only girl dog I’ve ever had,” Iglesias told Today of his dog daughter, who is actually between 16 and 17 years old. “Since I’ve had her, from day one, she’s always been in my hoodie. She’s always been in my jacket. We’re very close.”

Spoiled Rotten

Since Iglesias never had children, he decided to go “full blown” on the fete.

That meant recruiting party-planning help from One Call Events and hosting over 300 guests, some of whom brought their own dogs. The menu boasted tasty options like al pastor, carnitas, and equites as well as bacon-wrapped hot dogs and corn on the cob. For dessert, guests nibbled on fruit, mini pancakes, cookies, and muffins. Iglesias even had an aguas frescas station.

And of course, the dogs got treated, too – with “puppuccinos” (whipped cream in cups) and other dog-friendly eats.

But that’s not all! Of course the “Mr. Iglesias” star booked entertainment. A band, DJ, and violinist provided music while various dancers and performers, including Christian and Scooby , a dude-and-dog act, transfixed the crowd.

Iglesias didn’t forget the kids in attendance, either, providing a teddy bear-building station, a balloon maker, caricature artists, and customized airbrush hats.

“Everybody left with something,” Iglesias said. “There was a lot of things going on.”

A Grand Entry

As for Risa, she was decked out in three different custom-made dresses and a tiara – and Iglesias wheeled her into the party in a carriage! Her dog brother, an 11-year-old Chihuahua named Vinnie, was dressed up, too, in a gray suit and pink bow tie.

All told, Iglesias spent a pretty penny celebrating his pup – and he has no regrets.

“I’m not setting money on fire every day. But this particular night, yes. So I spared no expense,” he told Today. “It was a very expensive night, but very memorable.”

As for Risa? It appears that as much as she enjoyed the party, she was even happier when it ended.

“I think Risa’s favorite part was when everybody left and I took her to Jack in the Box to get chicken nuggets,” Iglesias said.

Maybe when it comes down to it, the best things in life are…deep-fried and served through a drive-thru window.

The post Gabriel Iglesias Throws Dog Extravagant Quinceañera appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Dolly Parton Announces New Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton is a dog lover. She’s had multiple dogs over the years, and even launched her own Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year – alongside her god-dog, Billy the Kid.  And now, she’s introducing Billy the Kid to her youngest fans, with her third children’s book. She’s […] The post Dolly Parton Announces New Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who love snow and those who hate it. But every dog we’ve ever met loves the fluffy white stuff. In fact, they can’t get enough. What pup doesn’t love to take off, full-speed, through a winter wonderland? Hopefully, when your dog does go on a […] The post Video of Dog Hilariously Pulling Parent Through Snow Goes Viral appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’

We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities

They say birds of a feather flock together, but in the case of one abandoned magpie in Australia, that simply isn’t true. In fact, the bird’s best friend is a dog – and their unlikely friendship has spawned internet fame for them both. Meet Cute The pals’ names are Molly (the magpie) and Peggy (a […] The post Puppy Befriends Abandoned Magpie, BFFs Become Instagram Celebrities appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22

Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet, and how are they all so cute? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. […] The post The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 11-28-22 appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Harry and Meghan’s Dogs Steal the Spotlight in New Netflix Documentary

Unless you live under a rock, you’re aware that there’s a new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. What you might not realize is that in addition to featuring the royal celebs and their two adorable children, the doc also showcases the trio of Harry of Meghan’s dogs – […] The post Harry and Meghan’s Dogs Steal the Spotlight in New Netflix Documentary appeared first on DogTime.
VIRGINIA STATE
DogTime

Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season

You’ve probably heard that plants are the new pets and pets are the new kids. For some, that means that buying gifts for the four-legged family members in your life is just as important as buying gifts for humans. But what do you get for the pup who has everything? The newest and most improved […] The post Dog Gadgets to Gift the Dog Parent in Your Life This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

Rescue Dog Goes Viral After Shelter Jokingly Begs ‘Someone Adopt This Hot Mess’

It’s tough for pups to find forever homes. It’s even harder when you’re a dog with, well, certain personality traits that require someone…um…very special to adopt you. But as many have discovered in the digital age, honesty is the best policy when it comes to adoption posts. So it went for one North Carolina animal […] The post Rescue Dog Goes Viral After Shelter Jokingly Begs ‘Someone Adopt This Hot Mess’ appeared first on DogTime.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
DogTime

Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene With Dogs

In schools, the traditional nativity play is often commonplace, but what about at doggy daycare?  One daycare in the U.K. recreated the classic nativity scene with twelve pups, who were all on their very best behavior, reported Newsweek.  Daycare 4 Dogs, in Manchester, dressed the dogs up and put them in front of a kennel-like […] The post Doggy Daycare Recreates Nativity Scene With Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy