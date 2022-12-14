Gabriel Iglesias Throws Dog Extravagant Quinceañera

Dogs deserve to be celebrated . And if you have the cold, hard cash to burn, why not spend it on throwing Fido a memorable fete ? That seems to have been the mentality of Gabriel Iglesias, who spent $100K to throw his dog an extravagant quinceañera.

A Party Fit for a Princess

A video of a pet parent who hosted a quinceañera (a coming-of-age party for girls turning 15 in Hispanic culture) for his pup inspired the comedian. “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog,” he thought. “Challenge accepted.”

That’s how his “princess,” a 4-pound pup named Risa, became the guest of honor at the “party of the year,” the spoils of which were posted on social media.



“I’ve had dogs since I was a kid and Risa was the only girl dog I’ve ever had,” Iglesias told Today of his dog daughter, who is actually between 16 and 17 years old. “Since I’ve had her, from day one, she’s always been in my hoodie. She’s always been in my jacket. We’re very close.”

Spoiled Rotten

Since Iglesias never had children, he decided to go “full blown” on the fete.

That meant recruiting party-planning help from One Call Events and hosting over 300 guests, some of whom brought their own dogs. The menu boasted tasty options like al pastor, carnitas, and equites as well as bacon-wrapped hot dogs and corn on the cob. For dessert, guests nibbled on fruit, mini pancakes, cookies, and muffins. Iglesias even had an aguas frescas station.

And of course, the dogs got treated, too – with “puppuccinos” (whipped cream in cups) and other dog-friendly eats.

But that’s not all! Of course the “Mr. Iglesias” star booked entertainment. A band, DJ, and violinist provided music while various dancers and performers, including Christian and Scooby , a dude-and-dog act, transfixed the crowd.

Iglesias didn’t forget the kids in attendance, either, providing a teddy bear-building station, a balloon maker, caricature artists, and customized airbrush hats.

“Everybody left with something,” Iglesias said. “There was a lot of things going on.”

A Grand Entry

As for Risa, she was decked out in three different custom-made dresses and a tiara – and Iglesias wheeled her into the party in a carriage! Her dog brother, an 11-year-old Chihuahua named Vinnie, was dressed up, too, in a gray suit and pink bow tie.

All told, Iglesias spent a pretty penny celebrating his pup – and he has no regrets.

“I’m not setting money on fire every day. But this particular night, yes. So I spared no expense,” he told Today. “It was a very expensive night, but very memorable.”

As for Risa? It appears that as much as she enjoyed the party, she was even happier when it ended.

“I think Risa’s favorite part was when everybody left and I took her to Jack in the Box to get chicken nuggets,” Iglesias said.

Maybe when it comes down to it, the best things in life are…deep-fried and served through a drive-thru window.

