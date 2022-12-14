Porch pirates: tips to reduce package theft this holiday season

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The holiday giving season delivers more packages to people’s doorsteps, and unfortunately, mail theft. According to data compiled by Circuit using Google AdWords , the ongoing problem is a major one for Salt Lake City, which ranked third in the U.S. with 212 instances per 100,000 residents.

Rising numbers of theft throughout the country have been an ongoing issue for law enforcement. The significant increase in stolen vehicles and money scams seems to multiply like rabbits. Package theft is no different, as the study cites a 15 percent increase in stolen packages in 2022 reported by UPS and Amazon. Utah ranks in the top 25 in most stolen packages per capita in the U.S.

Many of these scenarios have prompted law enforcement agencies to take a targeted approach, but like most theft, they can be hard to predict. In Summit County, the Sheriff’s Department focuses on preventive measures such as contacting homeowners while on patrol should there be a concern and looking for suspicious situations. Deputies spending time patrolling neighborhoods and other areas can help, but there are several ways to reduce the risk.

“Invest in a smart doorbell. Having a smart doorbell allows you to see when a package is delivered. It also allows you to see who walks up to your door. If you’re gone during the day, consider having your packages delivered to a safe location where you can pick them up later. Ask a neighbor to hold your packages if you’re unable to retrieve them immediately. Report any suspicious persons or vehicles immediately so we can investigate,” said Captain Andrew Wright.

For more information on preventing package theft this holiday season, see tips from the United States Postal Inspection Service .

