The Daily Money: One more Fed rate hike for the road to cap 2022?

The Federal Reserve likely gets the spotlight one final time in 2022, with its widely expected interest-rate hike.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by 0.50 percentage points. It would be the seventh rate hike of the year. More importantly, the Fed may hint at its plans for interest rates in 2023.

The Fed has been hiking rates to tamp down inflation, which remains elevated even after Tuesday's consumer price index report showed a significant drop.

Fed impact: Carrying deofbt grows tougher. Again.

A potentially smaller rate hike won't help millions of Americans either carrying credit card debt or scouring the market for a new home .

If you own a fixed-rate mortgage, you shouldn't feel any impact. However, if you're looking to lock in a mortgage, it will be under a much higher interest rate than a year ago.

Meanwhile, credit card interest rates could likely jump again, meaning any debt you hold on to through an account will become more expensive.

