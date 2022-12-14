CC Animal Care Services partners with local businesses for Pawliday Giving Tree

Several local businesses and Corpus Christi Animal Control Services are teaming up to make the holiday season special for dozens of shelter animals.

This year Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is having its first Pawliday Giving Tree that will last the entire month of December until the 31st.

"We will have ornaments with scannable QR codes on the back of a Christmas tree located in our front lobby," said CCACS staff.

Staff says the Christmas tree in their front lobby will contain a scannable QR code to their Amazon wishlist. Other ornaments can be found at several businesses throughout the city of Corpus Christi.

"We have partnered with a few local businesses that will be hosting some of our ornaments for citizens to take and purchase donations from our wish list for the pets in our care this holiday season," added staff.

CCACS staff is focused on making this season a very special one for their furry friends.

Some of the ornaments can be found at:

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services

Harley Davidson