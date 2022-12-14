ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD bodycam video shows aftermath of shots fired at Kingwood homeowner while checking panic alarm

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHiZM_0jiGQJnf00

Houston police released body camera video of what officers encountered after they fired their guns at a man outside a Kingwood home last month.

The footage is from the night before Thanksgiving in the 5500 block of August Hill Drive. Police responded to a panic alarm at the home just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said the homeowner pointed a gun at them as they approached the back porch, and that's when two officers fired toward the house.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

In the body camera video, you can hear the man say he wasn't aware they were officers.

The video released by the department did not show the actual shooting, just the aftermath.

ORIGINAL REPORT: No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says

The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.

"What's going on?!," Officer Lindsey asked after the homeowner came outside.

"People coming in, shining flashlights in my windows and everything," the man said.

"So you come and you point a gun right at us?," Lindsey asked. "Sir, do you not see all these lights?"

"I was in my bed. I was asleep," the homeowner replied.

"We rang the doorbell... You can't walk to us and point a gun at us, sir," Lindsey told the man.

The homeowner told police he didn't hear the panic alarm and doesn't know why it went off.

Comments / 4

I am Cooks!
3d ago

First off let me start with I am truly happy no one was hurt. With that being said how is it that no one was hurt 2 officers fired multiple shots at an individual pointing a gun at them? Atatiana was killed for the exact same thing, except one shot fired. Please explain.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston police officer shoots suspect on Bellaire Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police say an investigation into a carjacking ended with an armed suspect shot by an officer on Friday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. No officers were injured. According to police, the incident began around 6:48...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston woman charged with scamming man with autism out of $35,000

HOUSTON — A woman connected to a family known for organized crime in Houston has been charged with conning a man out of tens of thousands of dollars. “We have a young man early 30s, who was at a Target store in Meyerland Plaza," said prosecutor Sheila Hansel. "And he was approached by a woman he did not know."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in NW Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. According to police, patrol officers were called out to a convenience store just after 8:30 p.m. to the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred. When officers arrived, they said...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy