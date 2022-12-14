ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Eaton Rapids dog mom looks to help other families with free dog coats, sweaters

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCFse_0jiGQH2D00

As the temperatures continue to get colder and colder, one local dog mom is doing her part to make sure fur-babies in her area are warm this season.

Lifelong Eaton Rapids resident Trudy Jo Cascaddan enjoys bringing her two four-legged family members to the Island City Dog Park.

She says she's raised several dogs over the years and realized she had lots of unused doggie coats, blankets, toys and treats that she wasn't using.

"I decided to donate them, and I didn't know how to donate them, so I came down here and decided to hang them on the fence," said Cascaddan.

That's how the idea to pay it forward and help out other dog families in need was born.

She's been adorning the fence of the dog park in the hopes that the furriest members of our community aren't forgotten.

"The county helps you, the state helps you, but they don't help your pets. They are part of our family and need just as much respect as a human does," said Cascaddan.

Trudy plans to replenish the fence one more time before Christmas, but local animal advocates say there are other resources available like the Ingham County Animal Shelter's Outreach Center.

"We offer a variety of supplies from food bank assistance to leashes, collars and toys to doggie coats and sweaters! So no matter the shape or size from a little chihuahua to a huge great dane," said Hannah Page.

If you'd like to pick up something for your pup, coats, sweaters and blankets are hanging from the Island City Dog Park fence on Eaton Pines Boulevard.

Trudy encourages anyone to take what they need and maybe leave something for someone else.

Comments / 0

 

WSYM FOX 47

