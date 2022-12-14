Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
See Johnny Depp Reprise Jack Sparrow Role for Pirates Fan
Johnny Depp has briefly stepped back into Captain Jack Sparrow's boots. The 59-year-old reprised the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean role in a video message addressed to an 11-year-old superfan...
RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Insight Into Jen Shah's Final Days Before Sentencing
Watch: Is Meredith Marks Nervous for RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion? She Says…. Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks. With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks is sharing insight into her mindset going into the New Year.
Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Watch: Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death. Tyler Perry is reflecting on his mental health journey following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a video posted to Instagram Dec. 14, the filmmaker expressed his "shock" following the dancer's death by suicide at age 40...
What Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Means for Liam Hemsworth's Future on The Witcher
Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. Henry Cavill is not trading in his cape for some additional armor. Despite the Dec. 14 revelation that Cavill will no longer play Superman, the actor will not be returning to play Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher—the show he stepped down from after filming season three.
How Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Split Holidays With Kids
Christmas isn't canceled in Kelly Clarkson's home. In fact, it's the holiday the singer spends with her children—8-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander—who she...
Emily in Paris Cast Reveal Where They'd Like the Show to Travel
Emily in...Rome? While the first three seasons of Emily in Paris—the third of which drops Dec. 21 on Netflix—have stuck to the blissful and romantic confines of France, the show's ensemble cast is...
The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore
Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married. during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla. "We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."
Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"
Watch: Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance. Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love. The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Are Happy as Clams at the Aquarium
We're suckers for this adorable family outing. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently spent some quality time with their 11-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a Los Angeles aquarium. The Baywatch actress posted the image of the sweet family to her Instagram Dec. 15, where each person is bundled up for the winter.
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
White Lotus Fans Are Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus. Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a family trip with his father Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), but it was only a decade ago that he starred in the Disney movie Radio Rebel with Debby Ryan.
Would Miley Cyrus Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic? See Her Epic Response
Who better to play Dolly Parton in a future biopic than her own family? Dolly's real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus already has the singing chops to portray the country superstar—not to mention the...
See Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Reunite in New Orleans Movie Set
This Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunion is royally perfect. The pair, who played a married couple in the 2018 film The Favourite, were recently spotted together on the set of their new film, And. In...
How Vanessa Williams Keeps Shining Bright After 25 Years on the Road
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. Your favorite artists continue to hit the road and entertain audiences with brand-new shows. But with so much...
Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" She Had With Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Ellen DeGeneres is giving followers a glimpse into some of her favorite memories with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss. One day after tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death, Ellen took to Instagram to share a montage of moments from tWitch's time...
