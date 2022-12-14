Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA...SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 653 AM EST, a lake effect snow band stretched from Evens and Eden to Orchard Park and East Aurora. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Hamburg, East Aurora, Evans, Boston, Eden, Colden, Orchard Park, Silver Creek, Angola, North Collins, Derby, Wales Center, Evangola State Park, Angola on the Lake, North Boston, Billington Heights, Holland, Farnham, Strykersville and Langford. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 57 and 58. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING The winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM EST as planned this morning. Light snow showers and flurries will gradually taper off. Take it slow driving on roadways as slick conditions caused by snow accumulations or black ice are possible. Reports of snow totals and road conditions are appreciated.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Poor visibility in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The worst conditions are expected over Monida Pass along Interstate 15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation for Western Kittitas County. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4-6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Casper Mountain; Cody Foothills; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Lander Foothills; Natrona County Lower Elevations; North Big Horn Basin; Northeast Johnson County; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southeast Johnson County; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Bitter Cold Temperatures Wednesday through Friday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Bitter Cold Temperatures. Lows -20 to -30 Wednesday night and -10 to -20 Thursday night; Highs staying below 0 Thursday. * WHERE...Areas east of the Divide. * WHEN...Wednesday night through Friday Morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 35 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington SNOW SHOWERS TO PRODUCE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THROUGH SUNRISE Light snow showers will combine with cold pavement temperatures to allow for scattered slick spots through the morning hours. A light dusting on untreated roads could produce slippery travel, especially on bridges, ramps, decks, and other elevated surfaces. Be prepared for the potential of rapidly changing pavement conditions through sunrise, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Also allow for plenty of stopping distance.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches for a storm total of 12 to 24 inches. The heaviest snow accumulations will be south and west of Presque Isle. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Warren Scattered Slick Spots Through Sunrise Patchy light snow and flurries will combine with cold pavement temperatures to allow for scattered slick spots through the sunrise hour. Even in areas where snow has not fallen for several hours, a light dusting on untreated and lesser traveled roads could produce slippery travel, especially on bridge decks, ramps, and other elevated surfaces. Be prepared for the potential of rapidly changing pavement conditions the remainder of the night, and slow down in areas of light snow where minor accumulations are seen on the road surface.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Washington WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches for a storm total of 10 to 20 inches. * WHERE...Central Washington County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches for a storm total of 14 to 24 inches. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne Scattered Slick Spots Through Sunrise Patchy light snow and flurries will combine with cold pavement temperatures to allow for scattered slick spots through the sunrise hour. Even in areas where snow has not fallen for several hours, a light dusting on untreated and lesser traveled roads could produce slippery travel, especially on bridge decks, ramps, and other elevated surfaces. Be prepared for the potential of rapidly changing pavement conditions the remainder of the night, and slow down in areas of light snow where minor accumulations are seen on the road surface.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is highly discouraged! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:41:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Light snow occuring with an additional inch of accumulation expected. Storm total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening from Tok to Northway may reduce visibility one half mile or less in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Along the Alaska Highway. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions creating difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds are expected to taper off after midnight tonight.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST MONDAY * WHAT...High Risk of Rip Currents due to breaking waves around 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches in the Southwest of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through 6 PM AST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, today through Tuesday night, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty and Northern High Plains. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hill County, Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 02:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to prevent frostbite. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, today thru Tuesday night, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0